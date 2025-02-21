or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kate Hudson
OK LogoNEWS

Kate Hudson Finally Decided to Pursue Music Career During COVID-19 Since 'We All Thought We Were Going to Die'

Photo of Kate Hudson
Source: mega

After years of discouragement, Kate Hudson decided to finally pursue a music career during the pandemic.

By:

Feb. 21 2025, Published 10:38 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic put many things into perspective for Kate Hudson.

On the Friday, February 21, episode of The Graham Norton Show, the actress discussed her decision to release her first album, Glorious, last May, explaining it was something she dreamed about for years.

Article continues below advertisement
kate hudson pursue music career covid thought die
Source: @thegrahamnortonshowofficial/instagram

Kate Hudson dished on her new music career on the Friday, February 21, episode of 'The Graham Norton Show.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I finally took the leap and made a record. There was a moment during the Covid lockdown when we all thought we were going to die so I thought about my creative output and realized I had to do some music no matter what," the actress, 45, explained.

The mom-of-three revealed she "tried" to pursue music in her early 30s, but she was shockingly told she was "too old" to do so.

"I thought that ship had sailed, but after Covid nothing mattered any more," Hudson said. "When I finally did it, I thought, 'Why has it taken me so long?'"

Article continues below advertisement
kate hudson pursue music career covid thought die
Source: mega

The actress tried to record music in her 30s but was told she was 'too old' to start a singing career.

Article continues below advertisement

The movie star touched on her single "Right on Time," which was a tribute to her famous mother, Goldie Hawn.

"I think she was confused at first but when I told her it was about her childhood, she was very emotional," Hudson said of the song. "You become the keeper of your parents’ stories so to be able to share it with the world is wonderful. It honors my mom."

The Fabletics co-founder went on to call Hawn, 79, "magical and completely insane, depending on the day, but she is amazing and such a light."

MORE ON:
Kate Hudson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kate hudson pursue music career covid thought die
Source: mega

The star revealed her song 'Right on Time' is a tribute to her mom, Goldie Hawn.

Article continues below advertisement

While Hudson is best known for her acting gigs — which started back in the '90s — she revealed in a 2024 interview that "music was my first love."

Though it took decades for the star to release her own tunes, she thinks her passion for singing is why director Cameron Crowe casted her in 2000's Almost Famous, her breakout role.

"I think [he] connected with the fact that I loved music and saw that in me, but he really blew the lid open for so much music for me," Hudson expressed of the flick.

Article continues below advertisement
kate hudson pursue music career covid thought die
Source: mega

Hudson's debut album, 'Glorious,' released in May 2024.

"I was 19, and he just filled me with all this great music that I’d never heard," the star continued. "That was the beginning of everything for me."

"I became really sort of successful young. So going and making a record or pursuing music took a very far back seat to what was happening in my career at the time, but I never lost sight of what I love," the blonde beauty explained of why she didn't pursue singing until the past few years.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.