Kate Hudson Finally Decided to Pursue Music Career During COVID-19 Since 'We All Thought We Were Going to Die'

"I finally took the leap and made a record. There was a moment during the Covid lockdown when we all thought we were going to die so I thought about my creative output and realized I had to do some music no matter what," the actress, 45, explained.

The mom-of-three revealed she "tried" to pursue music in her early 30s, but she was shockingly told she was "too old" to do so.

"I thought that ship had sailed, but after Covid nothing mattered any more," Hudson said. "When I finally did it, I thought, 'Why has it taken me so long?'"