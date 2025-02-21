Kate Hudson Finally Decided to Pursue Music Career During COVID-19 Since 'We All Thought We Were Going to Die'
The COVID-19 pandemic put many things into perspective for Kate Hudson.
On the Friday, February 21, episode of The Graham Norton Show, the actress discussed her decision to release her first album, Glorious, last May, explaining it was something she dreamed about for years.
"I finally took the leap and made a record. There was a moment during the Covid lockdown when we all thought we were going to die so I thought about my creative output and realized I had to do some music no matter what," the actress, 45, explained.
The mom-of-three revealed she "tried" to pursue music in her early 30s, but she was shockingly told she was "too old" to do so.
"I thought that ship had sailed, but after Covid nothing mattered any more," Hudson said. "When I finally did it, I thought, 'Why has it taken me so long?'"
The movie star touched on her single "Right on Time," which was a tribute to her famous mother, Goldie Hawn.
"I think she was confused at first but when I told her it was about her childhood, she was very emotional," Hudson said of the song. "You become the keeper of your parents’ stories so to be able to share it with the world is wonderful. It honors my mom."
The Fabletics co-founder went on to call Hawn, 79, "magical and completely insane, depending on the day, but she is amazing and such a light."
- Cassadee Pope Says Writing Her Latest Album Was a 'Freeing Process' After Leaving Country Music: 'I Am Much Happier'
- Jessica Carter Altman Is 'So Unbelievably Happy' Living Out Her Dreams as a Musician
- Shakira Blames Ex-Boyfriend Gerard Piqué for 'Dragging' Her 'Down' During 11-Year Relationship: 'Now I'm Free'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While Hudson is best known for her acting gigs — which started back in the '90s — she revealed in a 2024 interview that "music was my first love."
Though it took decades for the star to release her own tunes, she thinks her passion for singing is why director Cameron Crowe casted her in 2000's Almost Famous, her breakout role.
"I think [he] connected with the fact that I loved music and saw that in me, but he really blew the lid open for so much music for me," Hudson expressed of the flick.
"I was 19, and he just filled me with all this great music that I’d never heard," the star continued. "That was the beginning of everything for me."
"I became really sort of successful young. So going and making a record or pursuing music took a very far back seat to what was happening in my career at the time, but I never lost sight of what I love," the blonde beauty explained of why she didn't pursue singing until the past few years.