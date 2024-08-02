Kate Hudson, 45, Shows Off Toned Physique in Tiny String Bikini as She Relaxes in a Sauna: Photo
Kate Hudson is embracing her fourth decade in life!
The actress, 45, looked amazing as she showed off her toned physique on vacation with her family.
"Absolutely dreamy! For those who follow me you know by now how much I love 🇬🇷🧿 Greece! I have never stayed in Athens for more than one night and @ooaesthesis new hotel is insane and the private residences were so spectacular 💫 Got to see the Parthenon 🏛️ which was a bucket list for me and Rani and I had our first mother daughter spa moment which I will share a little of in another post! Thank you One and Only for a beautiful experience 💙," the blonde babe, who is engaged to Danny Fujikawa, captioned a slew of photos of herself enjoying some R&R.
In one of the snaps, Hudson displayed her toned body while relaxing in a sauna — which clearly got everyone's attention. One person wrote, "Most beautiful woman in the world and that opinion hasn't changed in 20 years. Cheers," while another said, "Kate Hudson… the woman that never ages. I’m not jealous, you’re jealous. ❤️."
A third person added, "Thank you for blessing our timelines😍😍.. if it was hot here I'm sure it was even hotter there 🔥."
The singer is enjoying this time period in her life, as she feels her best self.
“Now I know why all of my friends that were older than me in their 40s were like, ‘This is my best. This is my favorite decade so far,’” she told Byrdie in 2022. “The focus is much more from the outside than it is from the inside, I think, which says a lot about how we’re programmed. Because the only time I think about aging is when I’m asked about how I think about aging.”
“Everybody wants to talk about, you know, what women are doing to their face. Or how women do anti-aging,” she noted. “And I love all that stuff. I love talking about what’s the new laser, but it’s interesting that men don’t really get the same questions.”
Hudson, who released her album Glorious in May, also knew she had to challenge herself and break out into the music scene.
“I was like, if I don’t do this, I’ll regret it. And it will be because I was too scared,” she said. “I’ve always loved just jumping into the deep end—and sometimes it’s put me in not the best place, but mostly it’s really put me on the right path.”