'Thirsty' Kate Hudson Trolled After Sharing Topless Bikini Photos: 'Why Post This?'

By:

May 31 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Kate Hudson's still got it!

The 44-year-old nearly broke the internet when she shared a series of stripped-down bikini pictures via Instagram on Tuesday, May 30.

"Suns out, buns (and huns) out ☺️☀️ #summerready," Hudson captioned the carousel of images — which featured the topless actress in a thong swimsuit bottom.

In one of the alluring snaps, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress covered her bare chest with the romance novel Lessons in Chemistry, although she allowed a bit to tease her fans beneath the book.

In another picture, Hudson turned her back to the camera to flash her cheeky bottom while otherwise only wearing a hat.

The mom-of-three's brother Oliver Hudson was among the first haters to troll Hudson in the post's comments section, as he wrote "Jesus no Kate!" seemingly unamused by his sisters clothing-less body.

"Summers just begun Oliver... it's gonna get wild. You should unfollow," the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star quipped in response.

Other social media users also criticized Hudson for sharing what they though was too much skin.

"Eh. Kinda thirsty for me. To each their own though but something is sexy about not showing it all," one hater commented, as another added, WHY POST THIS?"

Luckily, Hudson's fanbase jumped to her defense and hyped the award-winning actress up beneath the upload.

"I wish people would learn the gift of just unfollowing if you see something that’s not your cup of tea instead of raining on someone else’s parade. Like, she’s obviously feeling like she’s thriving and is so happy with her life in this moment! Let’s remember that happiness looks different to everyone and keep it moving! Celebrate with her or just SHUTTY! Geez!" an admirer of the Almost Famous star wrote.

A second support expressed: "The haters are hilarious. You look incredible. Nothing sexier than a woman feeling comfortable in her skin, especially if she’s a mother. You’re my muse!"

Hudson shares her son Ryder Robinson, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, her son Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and her daughter, Rani Rose, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

