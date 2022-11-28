Kate Hudson Shares Sultry Bikini Thirst Trap After Thanksgiving Feast — See The Snap!

Kate Hudson has one thing to be thankful for this year — her fabulous body! On Sunday, November 27, the Almost Famous star, 43, shared multiple photos from her family-filled holiday weekend, including one showing off her toned physique in a red bikini while lounging by the pool.

"Well this was one great-ful weekend ❤️🍷🦃😜💃❤️," Hudson captioned the slew of food-filled pics along with the Thanksgiving thirst trap.

