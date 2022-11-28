Kate Hudson Shares Sultry Bikini Thirst Trap After Thanksgiving Feast — See The Snap!
Kate Hudson has one thing to be thankful for this year — her fabulous body! On Sunday, November 27, the Almost Famous star, 43, shared multiple photos from her family-filled holiday weekend, including one showing off her toned physique in a red bikini while lounging by the pool.
"Well this was one great-ful weekend ❤️🍷🦃😜💃❤️," Hudson captioned the slew of food-filled pics along with the Thanksgiving thirst trap.
MAMAS ON THE MOVE! JESSICA ALBA, KATE HUDSON, CARRIE UNDERWOOD & MORE SHARE HACKS FOR FINDING TIME FOR FITNESS
The How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days actress has never been shy about showing skin. Last year, Hudson shared a topless snap of herself on social media drinking coffee, to which her brother, Oliver Hudson, voiced his complete disapproval of.
“Nope,” Hudson's older brother hilariously commented under the risqué picture, which featured the blonde beauty's hair covering her bare chest for the world to see.
Besides showing off her hot bod, Hudson, who is currently engaged to Danny Fujikawa, has been enjoying the down time with her kiddos Ryder, 18, Bingham, 11, and Rani, 4. Despite all of her children having different fathers, the Fool's Gold star has managed to successfully coparent with exes Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy.
"Chris and I just need to check in once in a while, Matt is so wonderful," she gushed in a recent interview. "I couldn't have asked for a better co-parent. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you are really only focused on the love of your child."
KATE HUDSON'S WORST ONSCREEN KISS? MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY — FIND OUT WHY
Although her family may be a bit different, Hudson said she feels grateful for the wonderful men in her life who have given her beautiful children. "It might not look traditional from the outside but non the inside I feel like we're killing it. The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit and it's ours," Goldie Hawn's daughter revealed.