Kate Hudson Quips About Showing Off Her 'Sideb---' While Lounging in Stunning Selfie: Photos
Kate Hudson is not shy when it comes to social media selfies.
The Oscar-nominated actress, 45, soaked in the sun on Thursday, April 3, sporting a plunging white, one-piece swimsuit that bared her cleavage and side b---.
The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress shaded her eyes with orange sunglasses and a wide-rimmed straw hat. A wine glass was poised on a small table next to her as she posed for the camera.
Hudson captioned the sunny Instagram selfie, "Spring and Side b---. Two things I love to get behind," as she asked her followers for natural sunscreen suggestions that don't leave a white cast.
Fans took to the comments section to praise the mom-of-three's glowing figure.
"Um, you are so dang gorgeous!" one user wrote, while several others called her a "queen."
Fellow actress and Scandal star Kerry Washington joined the conversation, writing, "HOT!!!!!" with four fire emojis.
Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline agreed, calling Hudson "HOT."
Kate's brother, Oliver, teased her in a comment that read, "Tone it down Hudson! There are children here. Once again inappropriate."
Kate shared more swim selfies on Wednesday, March 19, while on vacation in Greece with her daughter, Rani, 6, and fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. The actress posed in a red micro bikini, a stack of gold bracelets and cat-eye sunglasses as she "cheersed" a cocktail in the air. She lounged on a beach chair beside her man — who was donned in bubblegum pink swim trunks — with a plate of watermelon positioned in front of her.
"My mood the entire time," the blonde babe captioned the photo.
Kate also gave her social media followers a behind-the-scenes look at her first mother-daughter spa day with Rani at One&Only Aesthesis in Athens. The duo smiled for the camera while wrapped in towels on massage chairs.
In another snap, the now-musician took her child for some sight-seeing, which included visiting the Acropolis.
Kate shares son Bingham, 13, with her ex Matt Belamy and Ryder, 21, with Chris Robinson.
Kate and Danny started dating in eight years ago, but they met long before that.
"We've known each other for 15 years; he's my best friend's stepbrother," she said on The Talk in 2017. "We kinda skipped through the part of knowing what the hiccups were. You kinda skip the part of going, 'Oh, you're like that?'"
They got engaged in September 2021 after nearly five years together. She announced the news with an Instagram post at the time of the two of them kissing.
She captioned the photo, "Let's go!" with an emoji of a church.
Kate gave birth to Rani in October 2018 while she and Danny were still dating.