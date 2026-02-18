Kate Middleton Always Knew 'Abrasive' and 'Bullish' Meghan Markle Would Leave the Royal Family, Book Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle didn't have an easy relationship from the jump. The Duchess of Cambridge, 44, apparently always knew the Duchess of Sussex, also 44, would eventually depart the royal family at some point, a new book claims.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Left The Firm in 2020

Source: MEGA Prince William and Prince Harry have been feuding for years.

Russell Myers penned in his new book, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, that Kate often played mediator between Harry, 41, and his brother, Prince William, 43. "Catherine, who had so long been a voice of reason in the brothers’ previous squabbles, decided she could do no more to bring them together," Myers penned. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, decided to pack up and move to Montecito, Calif., in 2020, taking a step back as senior members of The Firm.

After the Sussexes' 2018 Wedding 'Things Were Undeniably Different'

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

He noted that at first, Kate thought William and Harry’s issues "were rooted in immaturity or stubbornness, on both sides." However, as time went on, "Harry and Meghan’s attitude towards palace staff" had set the both couples "on entirely different courses." "Following Harry and Meghan’s wedding, things were undeniably different. William and Catherine felt the Sussexes had an agenda," he added.

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in 2018 at Windsor Castle.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after dating for almost two years. According to Myers, the future king and queen believed the couple's "behavior stemmed from something more than being difficult." Kate and the Suits star's relationship became "toxic," as Meghan "was being bullish, and Kate found her abrasive." The Princess of Wales "saw the inevitability of the parting of ways, although perhaps not to the extent of what eventually happened."

The 'Fab Four' Is No More — And Hasn't Been Since 2020