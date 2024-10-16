Home > Royals > Prince William ROYALS Kate Middleton’s Cancer Battle 'Made Her Marriage to William Stronger' as They Disengage From Feud With Prince Harry Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton are focused on the princess' health.

Prince William cared for Kate Middleton throughout her cancer battle, and the couple is prioritizing the Princess of Wales' remission journey instead of their ongoing feud with Prince Harry.

Source: @KENSINGTONROYAL/X Kate Middleton and Prince William traveled to Southport to meet with the victims of the Southport stabbing.

“Her focus is on her husband, her children and getting strong enough for a very gradual return to work," royal correspondent Jennie Bond told an outlet. "I think her illness has made her marriage to William stronger than ever, and that was evident from the video." “You can try playing peacemaker for just so long, and it looks as though she did make some attempt to bridge the gap," Bond continued.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton juggled undergoing cancer treatment and caring for her three kids.

When Kate first announced her diagnosis, Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement in support of the princess, but experts think the Sussexes are still on the outs with the Waleses. "But, in the end, your loyalty and your heart belong to your husband, and I don’t think Catherine will exert any pressure on William to hold out an olive branch to Harry unless he decides that’s what he wants," Bond explained. "And that looks wholly unlikely for the foreseeable future."

In Kate's first public engagement since announcing she completed treatment, the Waleses met with the families impacted by the Southport stabbing. “Under the radar, low profile, minimal fuss but high impact… that is exactly the sort of engagement we might have expected the Princess of Wales to undertake after such a prolonged absence," Bond noted. “A return to public life like this could have been all about Catherine," the expert added. "But, in every way, she tried to make it about the people who mattered, and not about her."

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William began dating in 2003.

Despite Kate's own challenges, she kept the victims of the violent attack her focus. “She dressed down… quiet, smart, unassuming, unnoteworthy. This was about the parents and the community who had suffered such unimaginable loss," Bond shared. "It was obviously a risk that it would make it all about her. But she did everything to stop that. There was no advance publicity, total privacy for her meetings with the parents." "I hope such a significant visit brought them extra comfort," she added.

On Monday, September 9, the princess took to social media to update fans on her well-being. "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown." "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton took to social media to announce she is in remission.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate's time away from the spotlight allowed her to prioritize her health and caring for her family. "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus." "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."