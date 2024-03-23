Is Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Marriage in Crisis'? Princess of Wales Is 'at Her Most Vulnerable Right Now' Amid Affair Rumors
Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage has made headlines in the past few weeks, as the 42-year-old royal has been hiding from the spotlight ever since undergoing abdominal surgery in January. To add fuel to the fire, Kate was seen without her wedding ring in an edited photo with her kids.
“There’s fear that William and Kate’s marriage is in crisis,” a source claimed. “Kate has gone so far as to take her ring off. It’s all anyone can talk about, and it has palace insiders openly pondering the unthinkable — that the marriage may be over.”
Meanwhile, William, who has been accused of having an affair with Kate's friend Rose Hanbury, has been talking about his wife during royal events. “But suddenly everyone was wondering if Kate’s prolonged absence from the public eye was somehow related to Rose Hanbury,” the source said of the married Marchioness of Cholmondeley, who was first linked to William, 41, in 2019.
“Of course they’ve been through all of this before, but Kate is at her most vulnerable right now, so it’s especially humiliating for her to have the talk of infidelity come back to haunt her," the insider dished.
The rumors were shut down years ago, but they are now being brought up once again.
“I know people who know the Marchioness of Cholmondeley very, very well, and she absolutely was not having an affair with the Prince of Wales,” True Royalty TV founder Nick Bullen told Us Weekly.
“Even when those rumors broke a few years ago, she was very upset by them then," Bullen added. "She’s still very upset by them now.”
When the alleged affair made headlines once again, Kate was not pleased.
"Kate finds the rumors hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online,” another source added.
Kate and William were recently spotted in England, but people still aren't convinced it's actually her.
But royal expert is trying to put a stop to the hearsay.
"I reported via Fox News last week that I know somebody who goes to school with their children and I also have another contact in the area," "To Di for Daily" podcast host Kinsey Schofield spilled. "They have both said that they’ve seen her and that the neighborhood is fiercely protective of her and that they think that all of this speculation is ridiculous and unfair based on the information that they have."
"And they’ve also told me that once we all have the same information ... everybody is going to feel horrifically ashamed," Schofield said. "And they’re going to feel real guilt about the way that we behaved throughout this process."
