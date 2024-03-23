Is Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Marriage in Crisis'? Princess of Wales Is 'at Her Most Vulnerable Right Now' Amid Affair Rumors

“There’s fear that William and Kate’s marriage is in crisis,” a source claimed. “Kate has gone so far as to take her ring off. It’s all anyone can talk about, and it has palace insiders openly pondering the unthinkable — that the marriage may be over.”

Meanwhile, William, who has been accused of having an affair with Kate's friend Rose Hanbury, has been talking about his wife during royal events. “But suddenly everyone was wondering if Kate’s prolonged absence from the public eye was somehow related to Rose Hanbury,” the source said of the married Marchioness of Cholmondeley, who was first linked to William, 41, in 2019.

“Of course they’ve been through all of this before, but Kate is at her most vulnerable right now, so it’s especially humiliating for her to have the talk of infidelity come back to haunt her," the insider dished.