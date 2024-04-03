Kate Middleton Is 'Doing Her Best' as Princess Undergoes 'Preventative Chemotherapy'

"I expect Catherine and William will blank out any talk of her illness with the kids," royal expert Jennie Bond told an outlet. "She says she's getting stronger every day, so I'm sure she's doing her best to join in the outdoor life — the picnic, barbecues and walks on the beach."

As Kate prioritizes her well-being, she is expected to continue to spend time with her husband, Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Kate got her priorities right by talking to the family and children first, and then telling everybody what is wrong, what sort of treatment she's getting and that she's getting stronger and hopes to be back soon," expert Dickie Arbiter noted.