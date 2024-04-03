Kate Middleton Is 'Doing Her Best' as Princess Undergoes 'Preventative Chemotherapy'
Since Kate Middleton is battling cancer, the Princess of Wales is focused on her health and family. As the public continues to share supportive messages for the future queen, experts believe the mom-of-three is finding balance as she undergoes treatment.
"I expect Catherine and William will blank out any talk of her illness with the kids," royal expert Jennie Bond told an outlet. "She says she's getting stronger every day, so I'm sure she's doing her best to join in the outdoor life — the picnic, barbecues and walks on the beach."
As Kate prioritizes her well-being, she is expected to continue to spend time with her husband, Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"Kate got her priorities right by talking to the family and children first, and then telling everybody what is wrong, what sort of treatment she's getting and that she's getting stronger and hopes to be back soon," expert Dickie Arbiter noted.
On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram after rumors swirled for months about her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
- Prince Harry Is 'Uncomfortable' With Meghan Markle Building a 'Commercial Enterprise' With Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard
- King Charles Is 'Extremely Concerned' About Kate Middleton's Health as She Begins 'Preventative Chemotherapy'
- Voiceless and 'Frustrated': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Annoyed' at Being Left Out of the Royal News Loop
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
OK! previously reported a biographer believes King Charles is worried about the princess during this tough time.
“It's very clear that he [King Charles] is extremely concerned about her [Kate]," Robert Hardman told GB News.
“I think he wants to make sure as much as he can that if there's anything he can do, he will do, because for a very fit and healthy young mother, this is a different order of magnitude to someone having to deal with this in their 70s," he continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Bond spoke to Bella Magazine.
Arbiter spoke to The Sun.