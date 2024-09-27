Kate Middleton Is 'Doing OK' After Revealing She Is Cancer-Free, James Middleton Shares
Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, gave a rare update on the Princess of Wales after she announced she is in remission.
"She’s doing OK,” James said in a Today interview on Thursday, September 26. “It’s not for me to share on her behalf how everything’s going.”
Kate spent the year living under the radar to prioritize her cancer treatment, but she returned to social media on Monday, September 9, to share positive news about her condition.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
In March, Kate first opened up about her diagnosis after months of fans speculating about her whereabouts. Since then, she's slowly returned to the spotlight, as Trooping the Colour was her first public engagement of the year.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she stated. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Kate has been praised for her decision to reveal she has cancer, and the royal made it a point to stand in solidarity with fans currently undergoing treatment.
"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess said.
"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."
OK! previously reported William alluded to his wife taking her time to when returning to work.
"It’s good news but there is still a long way to go," the Prince of Wales told a well-wisher.