Everything to Know About Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle: From Her Abdominal Surgery to Her Diagnosis and More

On January 17, Kensington Palace released a statement confirming Kate underwent abdominal surgery at The London Clinic.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," the statement read.

The message continued, "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share."

Kate was discharged from the medical facility after 13 days and was "making good progress" at the time, according to the Kensington Palace.