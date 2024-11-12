Kate Middleton Caught Making Cheeky Joke About Prince William's Beard During Remembrance Sunday Gathering
Kate Middleton found the humor in Prince William's new look during the Remembrance Sunday gathering on Sunday, November 10.
"What, you like a beard?" lip reader Nicola Hickling claimed Sophie Wessex told Kate.
"I find it quite rousing," the princess allegedly joked, according to Hickling.
"You're all better now," Wessex replied.
OK! previously reported the Prince of Wales revealed his daughter, Princess Charlotte, was shocked to see her father's new look.
“Well, Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears, the first one I got tears, so I had to shave it off," William revealed in an interview during the Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town on Thursday, November 7.
“Then I grew it back. I thought, hang on a second, and I convinced her it was going to be OK,” William added.
According to a source, William is fond of his five o'clock shadow.
“William really loves how he looks with a beard, he always has,” an insider spilled to a news outlet. “He’d have been wearing one for years now if it weren’t for royal protocol.”
“It might sound silly, but [Prince] Harry wasn’t lying in his memoir when he wrote that he and William fought about his wedding day beard,” the insider added.
William's previous lack of facial hair became a controversial topic in Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.
“Ah – there it was,” Harry wrote. “After he’d come back from an assignment from Special Forces, Willy was sporting a full beard, and someone told him to be a good boy, run along and shave it. He hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he’d been denied.”
Royal butler Grant Harrold claimed William's stubble was reminiscent of King Charles and Prince Philip in their youth.
"Traditionally royals had beards. If you go back in time to the Middle Ages, they always did. It has gone in and out of fashion over different royal eras. The late Prince Philip sometimes sported a beard," Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.
"The King, King Charles has been seen with a beard, and both Prince William and Harry have too," the former royal butler noted. "It’s quite common for royals to go through phases of having a beard, like many men do during their lifetime. For the royals, it’s personal choice, yes it’s to do with fashion, but it’s also to do with what they feel like doing at the time."
When members of the royal family make changes to their aesthetics, it often becomes a trending topic.
"It’s been interesting to see quite a bit of debate about it because William has sported a beard in the past as well, and Harry has for years," Harrold stated. "Because they’re such recognizable people, when they change their appearance in any way, there’s a lot of discussion about it because it’s a new look."
"The comments are overall very positive, people seem to like the look. It seems like it’s his inner royal from a bygone era, not just his father but his grandfather, and great, great grandfather," he added.
The lip reader spoke to The Sun.