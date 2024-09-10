Prince Harry 'Insulted' Prince William by Undermining His Love of Kate Middleton in Juicy Tell-All 'Spare'

"Prince Harry, in his book, Spare, alludes to the fact that the Princess of Wales just fits the mold," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News. "Meghan was problematic because she didn't fit that mold that the royal family has to have."

"That's insulting to Prince William because this is the love of his life," the podcaster continued. "And you see that in that video, this man is absolutely enamored with the woman he chose and that they are truly in love and they love their little family."