Prince Harry 'Insulted' Prince William by Undermining His Love of Kate Middleton in Juicy Tell-All 'Spare'
Prince Harry threw jabs at Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage in Spare, but the Waleses' 23-year romance was on full display in the Princess of Wales' most recent social media post.
"Prince Harry, in his book, Spare, alludes to the fact that the Princess of Wales just fits the mold," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News. "Meghan was problematic because she didn't fit that mold that the royal family has to have."
"That's insulting to Prince William because this is the love of his life," the podcaster continued. "And you see that in that video, this man is absolutely enamored with the woman he chose and that they are truly in love and they love their little family."
The clip uploaded on Monday, September 9, showed Kate smiling alongside William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as she updated the public on her health battle.
"They wanted to give us a little bit of insight into what's been going on in their lives this summer, but I also think they wanted to caution us about what's to come," Schofield noted.
"The Princess of Wales is not just going to throw herself back into work. It was a very beautiful way of saying we need to manage your expectations going forward," she added.
The footage of Kate with her family was a rare opportunity for fans to see the pair's dynamic outside of attending royal gatherings.
"What a privilege to be able to see this aspect of their lives. And I felt like it was them telling us family first. And we want to manage your expectations," Schofield shared. "The Princess of Wales is not going to be back-to-back. We're not going to see her the way that we used to see her."
OK! previously reported William updated a well-wisher on Kate's recovery while visiting the Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli on Tuesday, September 10.
"It’s good news but there is still a long way to go," the Prince of Wales shared.
In her own words, Kate was honest about her road to recovery after spending the year keeping a low profile to focus on her health.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video shared on Monday, September 9. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Due to Kate's brush with mortality, the future queen has been reminded of her priorities.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."