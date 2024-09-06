Home > Royals > Prince William ROYALS Prince William's Beard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy as He Shows Off Scruffy Look for the Second Time: Watch Source: KESINGTONROYAL/TWITTER Prince William returned to public duties with his summer beard, and fans rushed to social media to compliment him.

Prince William is continuing to sport his new look, and fans can't get enough of the Prince of Wales' stubble! William visited the Saatchi Gallery for the Homelessness: Reframed exhibition on Friday, September 6, looking like a different person.

Homelessness: Reframed is a key part of @HomewardsUK’s work to change the narrative and challenge negative perceptions of homelessness.



Today we saw exactly what that looks like and how sharing stories through art is making a difference to people. pic.twitter.com/A9yPGPNuaJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 5, 2024

Kensington Royal shared a video of William attending the event on X, formerly known as Twitter, and users applauded his decision to keep the scruff. "Congrats on your new beard game," one user penned. "Prince William looks so good and handsome," another added.

Prince William has been vocal about the effects of homelessness.

William first showed his summer aesthetic in a video to celebrate Great Britain's accomplishments at the Olympics, and Instagram users rushed to the comments section to praise William and Kate Middleton. "Well done @teamgb, what an incredible journey! Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion," the duo shared in a post. "You made us all so proud! Here’s to celebrating every triumph at @paris2024 and looking forward to more from @paralympicsgb_official later in the summer."

Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a video celebrating Great Britain in the Olympics.

As excited as the pair were to celebrate their nation, their fans couldn't keep their attention off of William. "Great to Catherine again, and William unshaved haha, it’s been years since we’ve seen that, what a sight," one user penned. "WILLIAM BEARD ERA IS BACK," another person said while fawning over the dad-of-three.

Prince William's beard was discussed in 'Spare.'

OK! previously reported former royal butler Grant Harrold was reminded of Prince Philip and King Charles when seeing William's facial hair. "Traditionally royals had beards. If you go back in time to the Middle Ages, they always did. It has gone in and out of fashion over different royal eras. The late Prince Philip sometimes sported a beard," Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "The King, King Charles has been seen with a beard, and both Prince William and Harry have too," the former royal butler noted. "It’s quite common for royals to go through phases of having a beard, like many men do during their lifetime. For the royals, it’s personal choice, yes it’s to do with fashion, but it’s also to do with what they feel like doing at the time."

In the past, the future king was seen with a five o'clock shadow, but typically, he is seen beardless. "It’s been interesting to see quite a bit of debate about it because William has sported a beard in the past as well, and Harry has for years," Harrold stated. "Because they’re such recognizable people, when they change their appearance in any way, there’s a lot of discussion about it because it’s a new look." "The comments are overall very positive, people seem to like the look. It seems like it’s his inner royal from a bygone era, not just his father but his grandfather, and great, great grandfather," he added.

William's outward form became a topic of discussion after Harry wrote about his "alarming baldness" and goatee. In Spare, Harry claimed William wanted his brother to "shave it off" before his 2018 wedding. "Because I wasn't allowed to keep my beard," William allegedly told his sibling. "Ah — there it was," Harry penned. "After he's come back from an assignment with Special Forces, Willy was sporting a full beard, and someone told him to be a good boy, run along and shave it. He hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he'd been denied."