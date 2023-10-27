Kate Middleton Is 'Sending a Message' Through Her Relaxed Wardrobe
Kate Middleton is known for her effortless style and ability to juggle her royal duties and motherhood while looking chic, but the Princess of Wales is slowly beginning to incorporate more relaxed but sophisticated pieces into her closet that capture the aesthetic of an executive instead of a whimsical Disney princess character.
Fashion expert Miranda Holder believes Kate's evolution is her way of helping the world shift its curiosity away from her attire and bring attention to royal causes.
“Kate is saying, ‘Don’t focus so much on my clothes. I am here to do a role,'" Holder told a publication. "I want to be taken seriously. I am treating this as a proper duty."
"I’m pledging my allegiance to these charities and causes. … I’m your future queen, and I’m doing the best I can,'" she added. "It’s sending out a message of business rather than fashion. … [She’s] trying to take away from the world’s — including my [own] — fixation on [her] fashion."
Kate has been an official member of the royal family for 12 years, and she's proven her loyalty to the crown over the course of her marriage to Prince William.
“She’s definitely a wonderful mother, a lovely wife and we all adore her, but she’s very, very committed to her role and she puts everything into whatever she’s doing, and that’s reflected throughout her life,” Holder explained. “Her wardrobe needs to reflect that, and she’s worked really hard over the years to refine her look.”
“[Suits] have really become Kate’s uniform of choice, certainly for appointments,” Holder added. “[She] is slightly directing us more to her causes and what she would like to get out there into the media."
The Royal Observer reported Holder previously compared Kate's cultural impact to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
"Kate’s surrounded by influential figures," Holder stated. "Diana was the original royal fashion superstar, with a catalog of iconic outfits to her name. But Her Late Majesty the Queen was the ultimate diplomatic dresser, setting the bar for other Windsor wives to follow in terms of dressing to make others 'feel seen.'"
"Her outfit choices will become even more steeped in symbolism," the stylist continued. "Perhaps then we’ll see Kate return to a slightly softer silhouette and re-embrace the skirt in place of the more business-like trouser suit to reinforce William’s position as King and our country’s leader."
The fashionista informed the interviewer that the palace would stop publicizing Kate's ensembles going forward.
"It was announced earlier this year that the palace would no longer release details of what and who Kate is wearing," Holder shared.
"Most probably in an attempt to focus the world's media on the important work the royals conduct rather than their fashion choices, but despite this recent lack of information, Kate is still hailed as a fashion icon globally, with the ‘Kate effect’ bringing good fortune to the brands she champions," she added.
Holder spoke to Us Weekly.