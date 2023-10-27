Kate Middleton Is 'Sending a Message' Through Her Relaxed Wardrobe

Fashion expert Miranda Holder believes Kate's evolution is her way of helping the world shift its curiosity away from her attire and bring attention to royal causes.

“Kate is saying, ‘Don’t focus so much on my clothes. I am here to do a role,'" Holder told a publication. "I want to be taken seriously. I am treating this as a proper duty."

"I’m pledging my allegiance to these charities and causes. … I’m your future queen, and I’m doing the best I can,'" she added. "It’s sending out a message of business rather than fashion. … [She’s] trying to take away from the world’s — including my [own] — fixation on [her] fashion."