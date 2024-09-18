Kate Middleton's Family Took Prince William 'Under Their Wing' in the Early Stages of Their Romance
Kate Middleton and Prince William's romance began while attending St Andrews, and the Princess of Wales' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, quickly embraced their future in-law early on in the pair's courtship.
“They took him [Prince William] under their wing from the very beginning and provided the kind of family atmosphere he had never had and probably yearned for,” Ingrid Seward told an outlet.
“Lots of laughs, lots of family games and sharing of outdoor pursuits as a family. Just being there for him when his own father was far too busy and unable to provide this," Seward noted. “This has made him very ‘family conscious’ which was exactly what King Charles wanted for him as he never had it himself.”
Kate is often praised for bringing a sense of normalcy to the monarchy, and the Middletons were able to show William a more relatable household dynamic.
“The royal side will always come out on top however influential your family is or has been,” Seward explained. “William is very family-minded because of this but he can’t beat the system.”
Kate's love of her mother, father husband and children was on full display in a recent social media post. The Princess of Wales returned to Instagram and X to announce she is cancer-free, and in the video, she showcased warm moments with her parents, William and her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video shared on Monday, September 9. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Due to her diagnosis, Kate took several months away from the spotlight and has had a reduced workload.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Seward was quoted by GB News.