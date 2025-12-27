EXCLUSIVE The Massive Fashion Choice Princess Kate Has Used to Show the World She's Now Ready to Be Queen Source: MEGA Kate Middleton wore the Oriental Circlet Tiara, signaling she's ready to be queen, a source said. Aaron Tinney Dec. 27 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton has made a clear statement about her future role in the monarchy, using a single, striking fashion choice to signal that she is prepared to take the reins, OK! can reveal. At the recent German State Banquet at Windsor Castle, the royal wore the Oriental Circlet Tiara – her largest and most ornate to date – which insiders tell us "sent a message of authority and readiness" palace aides say "cannot be ignored." Commissioned by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1853, the tiara is set with 2,600 diamonds and accented with rubies. Its grandeur was notable beside the current Queen Camilla's own more restrained piece she sported at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton wore a specific tiara on purpose, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources say the contrasting choice was "very deliberate on Catherine's part." One insider said: "Kate didn't choose that tiara by chance. It was a clear symbol, signaling to everyone that she's ready to become queen. Beloved by both the family and the public, it makes sense that she's beginning to take a more active role in shaping the future of the monarchy. There's a real sense of urgency, and she is stepping up in a major way." Kate, who has been in remission from cancer for almost a year, has returned to her royal duties with renewed focus, quietly driving initiatives close to her heart. She has recently moved from hosting the State Banquet to organizing and fronting her annual Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey, London.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A palace source described her as 'the standout member of the family.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A palace source described her as "the standout member of the family," who has the "slick ability to manage her ceremonial responsibilities and public engagements with remarkable ease." Kate and her husband, Prince William, 43, have also released their traditional Christmas card, showing them putting on a highly united front by smiling with their children after a year of extreme turmoil for the royals, which has seen William's uncle Andrew stripped of his royal titles as punishment for his links to s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. In an October interview on Eugene Levy's The Reluctant Traveler, William reflected about his future plans: "I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do." Sources indicate Kate shares his vision, and she's said to be taking a proactive role in streamlining engagements to focus only on those that deliver real charitable impact. An insider said: "Kate thinks every senior royal should be transparent about their work, why it's important, and how it benefits the public."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton supports husband Prince William 'more than most people know,' said a source.