The Massive Fashion Choice Princess Kate Has Used to Show the World She's Now Ready to Be Queen
Dec. 27 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Kate Middleton has made a clear statement about her future role in the monarchy, using a single, striking fashion choice to signal that she is prepared to take the reins, OK! can reveal.
At the recent German State Banquet at Windsor Castle, the royal wore the Oriental Circlet Tiara – her largest and most ornate to date – which insiders tell us "sent a message of authority and readiness" palace aides say "cannot be ignored."
Commissioned by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1853, the tiara is set with 2,600 diamonds and accented with rubies. Its grandeur was notable beside the current Queen Camilla's own more restrained piece she sported at the event.
Sources say the contrasting choice was "very deliberate on Catherine's part."
One insider said: "Kate didn't choose that tiara by chance. It was a clear symbol, signaling to everyone that she's ready to become queen. Beloved by both the family and the public, it makes sense that she's beginning to take a more active role in shaping the future of the monarchy. There's a real sense of urgency, and she is stepping up in a major way."
Kate, who has been in remission from cancer for almost a year, has returned to her royal duties with renewed focus, quietly driving initiatives close to her heart. She has recently moved from hosting the State Banquet to organizing and fronting her annual Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey, London.
- Absolutely Breathtaking! Kate Middleton Dons Princess Diana & Queen Elizabeth's Jewels To King Charles' Banquet — Photos
- Topless Jessie J Bares Her Booty in Bathing Suit After Harrowing Cancer Battle: See the Cheeky Photo
- Cancer-Stricken King Charles Isn't 'Thrilled' With Prince William and Kate Middleton Having More Control Over the Monarchy
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A palace source described her as "the standout member of the family," who has the "slick ability to manage her ceremonial responsibilities and public engagements with remarkable ease."
Kate and her husband, Prince William, 43, have also released their traditional Christmas card, showing them putting on a highly united front by smiling with their children after a year of extreme turmoil for the royals, which has seen William's uncle Andrew stripped of his royal titles as punishment for his links to s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
In an October interview on Eugene Levy's The Reluctant Traveler, William reflected about his future plans: "I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do."
Sources indicate Kate shares his vision, and she's said to be taking a proactive role in streamlining engagements to focus only on those that deliver real charitable impact.
An insider said: "Kate thinks every senior royal should be transparent about their work, why it's important, and how it benefits the public."
"Any engagement that doesn't achieve meaningful results is simply dropped," they noted.
The source added Kate's assertive approach has caused some friction within the palace.
An insider said: "The traditionalists aren't pleased, particularly Queen Camilla, who doesn't like being told what standards to meet. But Kate is tougher than people realize, and she isn't backing down."
But Kate's influence extends beyond public duties.
She has also played a key role in advising William on high-stakes decisions, including the management of royal titles and responsibilities for other family members.
A separate source said: "Kate is completely William's partner in every sense. She supports him more than most people know. She's the strategist, resolving conflicts before they escalate. Even while juggling her health and family, she is deeply involved in every major decision William takes. She has a remarkable talent for calming situations that could easily spiral out of control."
Kate's dedication to her family is evident in her daily life with their three children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 – alongside her increasing influence in shaping the monarchy's future.
A palace insider said: "Juggling the children, overseeing staff, and organising long-term planning is a complex balancing act, yet she manages it with elegance. It's now clear to everyone that she was born to be Queen. Her decisions, both in fashion and strategy, show a clear shift in her public role and signal she is telling the world – and the royals – she is ready to assume full leadership within The Firm."