Cancer-Stricken King Charles Isn't 'Thrilled' With Prince William and Kate Middleton Having More Control Over the Monarchy

King Charles Ascended to the Throne in 2022

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and King Charles both suffered from cancer.

The sovereign, 77, is currently suffering from a form of cancer and is “not thrilled” about the idea of his eldest son, 43, orchestrating plans, a source recently divulged to Us Weekly. “He doesn’t feel great about it, as he has finally attained the position he has waited for his whole life. Now that he’s king, everyone is focused on who will come next," he added. Charles waited over seven decades to finally wear the Windsor clan's golden crown jewels, as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in 2022 after 70 years on the throne.

Prince William Has His Own Agenda for Ruling the Kingdom

Source: MEGA King Charles has waited decades to be monarch.

But another insider claimed that Charles still has the upper hand when it comes to the monarchy's control. “No power has been relinquished to William,” they noted. “William has his own office and staff separate from the king, and he and Charles work closely together. Charles believes William will do an incredible job as king, and he’s very supportive. [When] they don’t agree, [William] respects his father’s decisions.” The Duke of Cambridge reportedly has his own agenda for when he becomes king.

Source: MEGA Prince William is 'running things from the shadows.'

Royal expert Kristen Meinzer also told the outlet how some reports claim that William is "running things from the shadows." But this is not the full case, as Charles "is still very much in charge," as he "waited a very long time to be the king.” As for Kate, 43, she's staying by her husband's side and focusing on his vision for the kingdom after her cancer battle. In January, she revealed she's in remission.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is currently in remission from her cancer.