Cancer-Stricken King Charles Isn't 'Thrilled' With Prince William and Kate Middleton Having More Control Over the Monarchy
Dec. 24 2025, Published 10:33 a.m. ET
Prince William and Kate Middleton are almost ready to ascend to the British throne.
However, King Charles is apparently not too happy about the Prince and Princess of Wales having a stronger hand over the monarchy — even from behind the scenes.
King Charles Ascended to the Throne in 2022
The sovereign, 77, is currently suffering from a form of cancer and is “not thrilled” about the idea of his eldest son, 43, orchestrating plans, a source recently divulged to Us Weekly.
“He doesn’t feel great about it, as he has finally attained the position he has waited for his whole life. Now that he’s king, everyone is focused on who will come next," he added.
Charles waited over seven decades to finally wear the Windsor clan's golden crown jewels, as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in 2022 after 70 years on the throne.
Prince William Has His Own Agenda for Ruling the Kingdom
But another insider claimed that Charles still has the upper hand when it comes to the monarchy's control.
“No power has been relinquished to William,” they noted. “William has his own office and staff separate from the king, and he and Charles work closely together. Charles believes William will do an incredible job as king, and he’s very supportive. [When] they don’t agree, [William] respects his father’s decisions.”
The Duke of Cambridge reportedly has his own agenda for when he becomes king.
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Aware King Charles Isn't 'Getting Any Younger' Amid His Cancer Battle: 'Everyone Is Aware His Health Is Failing'
- King Charles Is 'Impressed by How Easily Prince William Has Filled His Shoes' Amid His Health Crisis
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Holiday 'Failure' Revealed: Estranged Royals Called Out for 'Manipulating' Family Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Royal expert Kristen Meinzer also told the outlet how some reports claim that William is "running things from the shadows."
But this is not the full case, as Charles "is still very much in charge," as he "waited a very long time to be the king.”
As for Kate, 43, she's staying by her husband's side and focusing on his vision for the kingdom after her cancer battle. In January, she revealed she's in remission.
“They are basically creating their version of what a new monarchy will look like,” a source said. "They are completely modernizing it. There will be changes in terms of how the Firm is run, and antiquated rules will change. There will be more freedom.”
Charles underwent a prostate procedure last year, with news surfacing just a few weeks later that he was diagnosed with his illness.
However, he gave a joyous update on his condition on December 12, telling the world in a recorded message that his treatment will be scaled back in the new year.