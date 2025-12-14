EXCLUSIVE Ex-Prince Andrew's Streets of Shame – Behind the Massively Expensive U.K. Mission to Strip Shamed Former Royal's Name From Road Signs Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's name may be removed from road signs as investigations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein persist. Aaron Tinney Dec. 14 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is at the center of a sprawling and increasingly costly effort by councils across Britain to erase his name from public streets, and OK! has the inside story of how local authorities are grappling with embarrassment, administrative hurdles and the political sensitivities of renaming roads once intended to honor him – as well as the huge expense attached to the project. The former prince's name appears on streets from Broadstairs to Belfast to Birmingham, a legacy of years when his public standing was uncontroversial and his 1986 marriage to Sarah Ferguson, now 66, was widely celebrated.

Source: MEGA The former Prince Andrew won't be heading to his new home of Sandringham Estate until February 2026.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge.

Councils across the U.K. are now moving at different speeds to strip Windsor's name from street signs – some have opened consultations, others have quietly rewritten internal rules – but all face the same maze of bureaucracy, cost and political risk. In Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, Prince Andrew Way is heading for removal after Mid and East Antrim council approved a renaming motion. One councillor described the step as "sad but necessary." A public consultation is underway. In Maidenhead, Berkshire, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has eased rules for renaming Prince Andrew Road and Prince Andrew Close after locals complained of what one resident called "surface-level embarrassment" when giving their address. A senior council figure involved in the process said: "Residents have been clear about how uncomfortable they feel. The council can't ignore that, even if the administrative workload is enormous." Another official added: "There's recognition that the reputational issue isn't going away. People want a clean slate."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles.

Other areas – including Cambridge, Hitchin, Telford, Newport, Enniskillen and Dungannon – are examining their options, though a road in Norwich is disputed, with some councillors arguing it was named after Prince Philip's father, not Andrew. Replacing signage is only the beginning. Changes mean residents must update bank accounts, driving licences, utility bills and even pet microchips with their new address. Businesses also face making changes to stationery, branding and legal documents. And councils must consult the emergency services and the Royal Mail to avoid address duplications. A source familiar with the procedural demands said: "Once you start going through the list of everything that changes with an address, you see why councils move cautiously. It's not just a sign on a pole – it's people's whole administrative identity." The complexities recall the renaming of Black Boy Lane in Tottenham in 2023, which took three years, cost at least $70,000 and provoked local resistance even after the new name, La Rose Lane, was installed.

Source: MEGA There is a movement to erase ex-Prince Andrew's name from public streets.