or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Kate Middleton’s Forest Lodge Mansion Makeover Plans Exposed by Lip Reader

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

A lip reader revealed what she thinks Kate Middleton told a pal about renovating her and Prince William's new Forest Lodge mansion.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 4 2025, Updated 3:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton is planning a chic makeover for her new Forest Lodge mansion, and a lip reader spilled the tea on her rumored decor plans.

Kate, 43, was spotted talking about the renovation while at London’s Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, December 3, as she greeted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton's Decor Plans Were Revealed by Lip Reader

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kate Middleton discussed her potential decoration ideas for Forest Lodge mansion.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton discussed her potential decoration ideas for Forest Lodge mansion.

"We are putting together some mood boards for the room and we will start after Christmas," Kate allegedly said, according to lip reader Nicola Hickling. The wife of the German leader responded by saying, “Good decision, that makes sense. Can you send me pictures when they’re done?”

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton and Prince William Moved in October

Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William moved into their new home in October.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William moved into their new home in October.

Kate, her husband, Prince William, and their three kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, moved into the new property in October, where the couple has a 20-year lease on the lodge.

Forest Lodge dates back more than 328 years and is nestled in a serene section of the 4,800-acre park that overlooks Berkshire and London.

The couple did minor renovations before the move and plan to stay in the home even after William, 43, becomes king.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton Caused a Disturbance in Their New Neighborhood

Photo of Neighbors have complained about the changes made since Prince William and Kate Middleton moved in.
Source: MEGA

Neighbors have complained about the changes made since Prince William and Kate Middleton moved in.

The couple has reportedly ruffled the feathers of a few neighbors by setting up zones around their property, arresting trespassers and blocking roads to a local Christmas Tree farm.

"The Christmas trees issue might seem silly, but the point is this is all public property and William should not have been able to close those roads and close access to that land," scoffed anti-monarchist expert Graham Smith to Newsweek. “It's not his to do what he wants with.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William Allegedly Displaced Neighbors

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton were accused of displacing two neighbors in the area.
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton were accused of displacing two neighbors in the area.

In addition, the couple reportedly displaced two families in the area due to their home being too close to the royals' abode.

"He's also forced two people, two families to move out of their homes. They were relocated to other places on the [Windsor Great Park] but this is just another example of William just basically sticking two fingers up to local people and then just grabbing land that isn't his just so that he can move from one house to another," Smith claimed. “So it's just an abuse of power and privilege for me.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.