Kate Middleton’s Forest Lodge Mansion Makeover Plans Exposed by Lip Reader

Kate Middleton is planning a chic makeover for her new Forest Lodge mansion, and a lip reader spilled the tea on her rumored decor plans. Kate, 43, was spotted talking about the renovation while at London’s Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, December 3, as she greeted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender.

Kate Middleton's Decor Plans Were Revealed by Lip Reader

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton discussed her potential decoration ideas for Forest Lodge mansion.

"We are putting together some mood boards for the room and we will start after Christmas," Kate allegedly said, according to lip reader Nicola Hickling. The wife of the German leader responded by saying, “Good decision, that makes sense. Can you send me pictures when they’re done?”

Kate Middleton and Prince William Moved in October

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William moved into their new home in October.

Kate, her husband, Prince William, and their three kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, moved into the new property in October, where the couple has a 20-year lease on the lodge. Forest Lodge dates back more than 328 years and is nestled in a serene section of the 4,800-acre park that overlooks Berkshire and London. The couple did minor renovations before the move and plan to stay in the home even after William, 43, becomes king.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Caused a Disturbance in Their New Neighborhood

Source: MEGA Neighbors have complained about the changes made since Prince William and Kate Middleton moved in.

The couple has reportedly ruffled the feathers of a few neighbors by setting up zones around their property, arresting trespassers and blocking roads to a local Christmas Tree farm. "The Christmas trees issue might seem silly, but the point is this is all public property and William should not have been able to close those roads and close access to that land," scoffed anti-monarchist expert Graham Smith to Newsweek. “It's not his to do what he wants with.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William Allegedly Displaced Neighbors

Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton were accused of displacing two neighbors in the area.