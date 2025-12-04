Kate Middleton’s Forest Lodge Mansion Makeover Plans Exposed by Lip Reader
Dec. 4 2025, Updated 3:38 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton is planning a chic makeover for her new Forest Lodge mansion, and a lip reader spilled the tea on her rumored decor plans.
Kate, 43, was spotted talking about the renovation while at London’s Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, December 3, as she greeted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender.
Kate Middleton's Decor Plans Were Revealed by Lip Reader
"We are putting together some mood boards for the room and we will start after Christmas," Kate allegedly said, according to lip reader Nicola Hickling. The wife of the German leader responded by saying, “Good decision, that makes sense. Can you send me pictures when they’re done?”
Kate Middleton and Prince William Moved in October
Kate, her husband, Prince William, and their three kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, moved into the new property in October, where the couple has a 20-year lease on the lodge.
Forest Lodge dates back more than 328 years and is nestled in a serene section of the 4,800-acre park that overlooks Berkshire and London.
The couple did minor renovations before the move and plan to stay in the home even after William, 43, becomes king.
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Allegedly 'Abusing Their Power and Privilege' Over New Windsor Home
- Prince William and Kate Middleton's Move to 'Forever Home' in Windsor Forces 2 Families to Vacate Their Cottages: Report
- Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Strategic Move Closer to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Amid Controversy
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Prince William and Kate Middleton Caused a Disturbance in Their New Neighborhood
The couple has reportedly ruffled the feathers of a few neighbors by setting up zones around their property, arresting trespassers and blocking roads to a local Christmas Tree farm.
"The Christmas trees issue might seem silly, but the point is this is all public property and William should not have been able to close those roads and close access to that land," scoffed anti-monarchist expert Graham Smith to Newsweek. “It's not his to do what he wants with.”
Kate Middleton and Prince William Allegedly Displaced Neighbors
In addition, the couple reportedly displaced two families in the area due to their home being too close to the royals' abode.
"He's also forced two people, two families to move out of their homes. They were relocated to other places on the [Windsor Great Park] but this is just another example of William just basically sticking two fingers up to local people and then just grabbing land that isn't his just so that he can move from one house to another," Smith claimed. “So it's just an abuse of power and privilege for me.”