'Creepy' Donald Trump Called Out for Raving Over 'Beautiful' Kate Middleton in Front of His Wife Melania: Watch

Donald Trump paid Kate Middleton a compliment during his U.S. state visit to the U.K. on September 17 — but some people thought it was out of line. Kate and Prince William greeted the president and his wife, Melania Trump, as they arrived at Windsor Castle.

Donald Trump Was Called Out for Telling Kate Middleton She's 'Beautiful'

While shaking hands, Donald said to Kate, “You’re beautiful. So beautiful.” Donald’s remarks came a few minutes after he and Melania stepped off Marine One and greeted William and Kate. William then led the group, placing a hand on Kate and Melania’s backs as they walked together. People immediately took to X to criticize Donald’s comment, with one person calling him “creepy AF.” “I don’t know how Kate didn’t vomit just touching the slime,” another stated, while a third person claimed Donald “wants to jump her bones.”

Donald Trump Previously Commented on Prince William's Looks

Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously said Prince William is 'a good looking guy.'

This isn’t the first time Donald has commented on the royal couple’s appearance, as he previously said William was “very handsome.” "He’s a good looking guy,” Donald said in an interview after the ceremonial reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in 2024. “He looked really, very handsome last night.” "Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that,” Donald added.

Donald Trump's Walk Was Scrutinized as He Left for the U.K.

Source: DRM News/YouTube Donald Trump's walk onto Air Force One as he left for the U.K. raised some eyebrows.

As Donald headed out on his U.K. visit, his walk sparked concern. As he went to board the plane, he veered to the left while Melania kept a straight path. Donald went so far off in one direction at one point that Melania couldn’t even be seen on camera. He ended up making it up the stairs and onto the plane, pausing quickly for a fist bump. When asked for a comment on Donald’s walk, White House Communications Director Steven Chueng said, “You must be f------ blind or stupid, because that was a perfect walk.”

Donald Trump's Walk Previously Seemed Off

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's swollen cankles and bruised hands are frequently talked about.