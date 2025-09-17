or
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Donald Trump
ROYAL FAMILY NEWS

'Creepy' Donald Trump Called Out for Raving Over 'Beautiful' Kate Middleton in Front of His Wife Melania: Watch

Photo of Kate Middleton, Prince William, Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was called out for raving over 'beautiful' Kate Middleton in front of his wife, Melania, during his visit to the U.K.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 17 2025, Published 10:27 a.m. ET

Donald Trump paid Kate Middleton a compliment during his U.S. state visit to the U.K. on September 17 — but some people thought it was out of line.

Kate and Prince William greeted the president and his wife, Melania Trump, as they arrived at Windsor Castle.

Donald Trump Was Called Out for Telling Kate Middleton She's 'Beautiful'

Source: @princenadprincessofwales/Instagram

Someone said they 'don't know how Kate didn't vomit' when touching Donald Trump.

While shaking hands, Donald said to Kate, “You’re beautiful. So beautiful.”

Donald’s remarks came a few minutes after he and Melania stepped off Marine One and greeted William and Kate. William then led the group, placing a hand on Kate and Melania’s backs as they walked together.

People immediately took to X to criticize Donald’s comment, with one person calling him “creepy AF.” “I don’t know how Kate didn’t vomit just touching the slime,” another stated, while a third person claimed Donald “wants to jump her bones.”

Donald Trump Previously Commented on Prince William's Looks

Photo of Kate Middleton, Prince William, Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously said Prince William is 'a good looking guy.'

This isn’t the first time Donald has commented on the royal couple’s appearance, as he previously said William was “very handsome.”

"He’s a good looking guy,” Donald said in an interview after the ceremonial reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in 2024. “He looked really, very handsome last night.”

"Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that,” Donald added.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump's Walk Was Scrutinized as He Left for the U.K.

Source: DRM News/YouTube

Donald Trump's walk onto Air Force One as he left for the U.K. raised some eyebrows.

As Donald headed out on his U.K. visit, his walk sparked concern.

As he went to board the plane, he veered to the left while Melania kept a straight path.

Donald went so far off in one direction at one point that Melania couldn’t even be seen on camera.

He ended up making it up the stairs and onto the plane, pausing quickly for a fist bump.

When asked for a comment on Donald’s walk, White House Communications Director Steven Chueng said, “You must be f------ blind or stupid, because that was a perfect walk.”

Donald Trump's Walk Previously Seemed Off

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's swollen cankles and bruised hands are frequently talked about.

This isn't the first time Donald’s walk has been discussed, as he was spotted zig-zagging along a red carpet he put out to welcome Vladimir Putin in Alaska. This walk came days after a video appeared of him struggling to move his legs while on a golf outing.

“He’s dragging that right leg again, and he can’t walk in a straight line,” Ben Meiselas of MeidasTouch commented on the footage.

Donald has also been spotted falling asleep, with swollen cankles and a strange bruise on his hand. The White House has continued to downplay the situation and have not raised any red flags regarding the president’s health.

