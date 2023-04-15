Kate Middleton 'Prevented' Meghan Markle From Attending Coronation, Royal Biographer Spills
Did Kate Middleton pressure Meghan Markle into skipping King Charles' coronation?
While the Sussexes' spokesman said Prince Harry would fly out to the U.K. solo so the former actress could look after their two tots, royal author Tom Bower believes the Princess of Wales made it clear Meghan wouldn't be welcome at the May 6 ceremony.
"We must all be grateful that Kate, in the end, I think, prevented Meghan from coming and said she 'wouldn’t have her there under any circumstances,'" he spilled on the Wednesday, April 12, episode of GB News. "If [Meghan] did come, she’d have to sit at the back."
Royal expert Eloise Parker agreed Kate and Prince William are likely glad Meghan won't be there.
"I think there's bound to be some relief from William and Kate that Meghan won't be attending the coronation simply because less emphasis is going to be on them, who's looking where, who's lip reading, what's going on between them," she explained during a recent interview.
"There's such a fever of interest in these relationships and the truth is we're never going to see a Real Housewives moment between these women," added Parker. "Everything is going to be kept firmly under wraps and I think for Kate, the fact that Meghan isn't attending, helps her keep it that way."
Meanwhile, the California native's former friend Lizzy Cundy thinks the actress is skipping the event to save herself from embarrassment.
"I think Meghan is not coming to the coronation because she knows she’s going to get booed," the British TV star confessed in an interview. "But she’s putting her own feelings and worries about being booed before her children."
"I find it really sad not just for Lilibet and Archie who are going to miss out on the biggest monumental day, but for King Charles who yet again won't see his grandchildren and they won't be able to enjoy this special day with him," she continued. "I really do think they should hang their heads in shame. I do believe Archie and Lilibet when they grow up will say 'Mummy and daddy, why did you stop us going?'"