Kate Middleton Reveals Her 3 Children's Comical Reaction To Her & Prince William's Engagement Photos

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children had the best response to seeing their parents' engagement photos for the first time.

The Princess of Wales recalled her three kids' reactions to the throwback snaps after being gifted a photo during a Tuesday, September 27, walkabout in Wales. “Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement?" the royal, 40, asked, as seen in footage via TikTok of their outing. "[William and I] always laugh about this. Although we’ve been married for 11 years, we’ve been together for double that, so it’s extraordinary."