Kate Middleton Reveals Her 3 Children's Comical Reaction To Her & Prince William's Engagement Photos
Kate Middleton and Prince William's children had the best response to seeing their parents' engagement photos for the first time.
The Princess of Wales recalled her three kids' reactions to the throwback snaps after being gifted a photo during a Tuesday, September 27, walkabout in Wales. “Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement?" the royal, 40, asked, as seen in footage via TikTok of their outing. "[William and I] always laugh about this. Although we’ve been married for 11 years, we’ve been together for double that, so it’s extraordinary."
"The children look back at the photos and say, 'Mummy, you look so young!'" Kate joked, referring to sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4, as well as daughter Princess Charlotte, 7.
The Heir to the throne proposed to his college sweetheart in October 2010, though they have been together for well over a decade. The royal couple first met as undergraduate students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2001.
Kate immediately caught the eye of the then-young prince when she strutted the runway in a sheer dress at a charity fashion show. After moving in together with two other friends during their second year at university, they were later confirmed an item having started out as friends.
Despite keeping their romance on the down-low during their college years, they had a high-profile split in 2007. Kate and William reconciled one year later before the son of King Charles III went on to propose to the mother of his children with a sentimental engagement ring that belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana.
In April 2011, Katie and William officially became man and wife, having said "I Do" at Westminster Abbey in London.
And while Kate and William have managed to remain out of public scandal in their years as working royals, the same can't be said about William's younger brother, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle.
From leaving their senior royal duties behind in March 2020 to smearing members of the royal family's name through the mud, the royal-turned-Hollywood couple has caused more than one scandal since they tied the knot in 2018.
Nevertheless, William and Harry, as well as their respective wives, managed to put their family drama behind them earlier this month to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, with the controversial couple staying in London for 11 days to honor Her Majesty.