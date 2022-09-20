Royal Manners! Prince George & Princess Charlotte Were 'Incredibly Well-Behaved' At Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

The Olympic gold medalist swimmer stated how Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest two children were "incredibly well-behaved," adding that they still acted "a little like kids, a little like, 'Wow, this is a lot.'"

“For little Prince George, this will be him one day and he doesn’t really know that yet," the 54-year-old continued in reference to how George will one day take after his father and be Heir to the throne.