Prince William 'Can’t Forgive His Brother' Over Racism Claims, Believes 'Harry Has Declared War On The Monarchy'

As OK! previously reported, the former actress spoke with Oprah Winfrey about how someone in the royal family was "concerned" about Archie's skin color.

"They didn’t want [Archie] to be a prince," she claimed, adding that since he wouldn't have a title, "he wasn’t going to receive security. This went on through the last few months of our pregnancy. There is no explanation. There is no version. I heard a lot it through Harry and other parts of it with conversations with family members and it was a decision they felt was appropriate."

"The idea of our son not being safe and the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be..." she explained. "It’s not their right to take it away and so I think even with that convention, they want to change the convention for Archie. Well, why?"