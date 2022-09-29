Prince William 'Can’t Forgive His Brother' Over Racism Claims, Believes 'Harry Has Declared War On The Monarchy'
It looks like a reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry may be out of the question, despite the two putting on a united front at Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
"There was no warmth, comfort or mending of fences as usually happens when meeting at a loved one’s funeral,” a palace insider exclusively tells OK!. "The bad blood was obviously flowing even there — and their mother would have been heartbroken. Some people at Her Majesty’s vigil swore they could feel Diana’s presence, but her sons were unmoved."
“Even the spirit of their beloved mom couldn’t mend the bitter rift between them. That’s so sad!” the source notes.
A source close to the squabbling siblings says Harry found it “difficult” and “uncomfortable” being close to his older brother, William, who is now the Prince of Wales.
“In William’s view, Harry has declared war on the monarchy,” says the royal insider. “He can’t forgive his brother for going along with Meghan’s claim that the royals are ‘racist’ and trashing their dad and grandmother as cold.”
As a result, Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, who relocated to California, are bitter over the ordeal.
“It’s a big blow to their egos,” the palace source says. “In a sense, they’re no longer royals — and that will ultimately hit them in the pocketbook. They’ve been trying to make money using the prestige of being royalty, but now they have nothing to sell!”
As OK! previously reported, the former actress spoke with Oprah Winfrey about how someone in the royal family was "concerned" about Archie's skin color.
"They didn’t want [Archie] to be a prince," she claimed, adding that since he wouldn't have a title, "he wasn’t going to receive security. This went on through the last few months of our pregnancy. There is no explanation. There is no version. I heard a lot it through Harry and other parts of it with conversations with family members and it was a decision they felt was appropriate."
"The idea of our son not being safe and the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be..." she explained. "It’s not their right to take it away and so I think even with that convention, they want to change the convention for Archie. Well, why?"
At the time, Queen Elizabeth fired back with a message of her own, saying, “The following statement is issued by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen. The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Meghan and Harry. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”
For more on the royal family, tune into the critically acclaimed new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.