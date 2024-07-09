Kate Middleton Is 'Terrified' Prince George Will Inherit Prince William's Love for Motorbikes
Kate Middleton and Prince William's romance spans over two decades, but the Princess of Wales is hopeful that Prince George doesn't inherit a risky hobby from his father.
"He's [William] still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it," Kate shared in a resurfaced interview. "I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it."
In the past, William explained why he enjoyed the vehicle.
"I don't know what it is about bikes, but I've always had a passion for motorbikes ever since I was very small," William shared. "I used to do a lot of go-karting when I was younger and then after that I went on to quadbikes and eventually motorbikes."
"It does help being anonymous with my motorcycle helmet on because it does enable me to relax," he added. "But I just enjoy everything about motorbikes and the camaraderie that comes with it."
Most recently, it seems like William has traded his dangerous hobbies for something more safe, as he was caught with George and Princess Charlotte enjoying a Taylor Swift concert in late June.
"He is focused on his wife and children right now. He really just wanted it to be a special night for Prince George and Princess Charlotte," an insider told an outlet after the Prince of Wales went viral for dancing at the show.
"Princess Charlotte is the huge Taylor Swift fan in the family," another source shared. "She has wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her papa’s birthday like this. Charlotte absolutely loved it."
OK! previously reported William and Swift became friends after they met in 2013.
"I'm not sure that Princess Charlotte is the biggest Swiftie of the family or whether it's actually Prince William. I know he loves her music," biographer Katie Nicholl told an outlet. "They have a great connection, they're good friends."
William and the "Back to December" songstress were first seen together at a charity event in London, and the duo famously sang with Jon Bon Jovi.
"They remained good friends [after that night]. So good, in fact, that William got the royal treatment [at the Eras Tour]," the royal expert shared. "He got the VIP tickets and he had — he had a wonderful time backstage with Taylor, where she took a selfie of her with the children and Prince William."
"There is clearly a lovely connection between these two," she added. "But William is not just a fan of Taylor, he's a huge fan of her music, too."
William spoke to Daily Express.
The insider spoke to Entertainment Tonight.
Kate was quoted by The Mirror.