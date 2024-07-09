Kate Middleton Is 'Terrified' Prince George Will Inherit Prince William's Love for Motorbikes

Most recently, it seems like William has traded his dangerous hobbies for something more safe, as he was caught with George and Princess Charlotte enjoying a Taylor Swift concert in late June.

"He is focused on his wife and children right now. He really just wanted it to be a special night for Prince George and Princess Charlotte," an insider told an outlet after the Prince of Wales went viral for dancing at the show.

"Princess Charlotte is the huge Taylor Swift fan in the family," another source shared. "She has wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her papa’s birthday like this. Charlotte absolutely loved it."