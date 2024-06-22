Prince William Dancing to 'Shake It Off' at Taylor Swift's Concert Leaves Fans Shocked: 'Our Future King'
Prince William let loose during Taylor Swift's Friday, June 21, concert — and fans couldn't get enough!
In a new video shared to social media, the royal, who celebrated his 42nd birthday at the concert with his eldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, couldn't stop moving around when "Shake It Off" came on.
Of course, people couldn't get over the dad-of-three's moves. One person wrote, "I am sorry but prince william dancing to shake it off has me wheeeeeezing," while another said, "Prince William got moves & boy ..I tell you... George & Charlotte are definitely embarrassed."
A third person added, "IM SOBBING THIS IS OUR FUTURE KING," while a fourth quipped: "This was definitely not on my wishlist but I aint complaining."
As OK! previously reported, William took his children backstage to meet the pop star, 34, who is currently on the Eras Tour in London, England.
"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝@princeandprincessofwales," the "Cruel Summer" songstress, captioned the selfie of herself with Travis Kelce, 34, Prince William, George and Charlotte.
- Taylor Swift Goes Instagram Official With Travis Kelce as Couple Poses With Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George
- Buckingham Ban: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Urged to 'Stop Talking About' Royals and 'Monetizing' Crown to End Feud
- Prince William in Charge of 'Reassuring' His Kids About Kate Middleton and King Charles' Cancer Diagnoses: 'So Much on His Shoulders'
For his part, William also posted a photo on his own Instagram, writing, "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour."
People loved seeing William have some fun with his kiddos. One person wrote, "Prince William is the Swiftie, he only took Prince George and Princess Charlotte as a cover up! 😂❤️," while another said, "Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte are the Swifties we didn’t know we needed, and I am here for it! Just look at their collective unbridled JOY! 🫶🏼."
A third person added, "This is actually the cutest picture ever. Core memory for Charlotte right there 😍."
This is hardly the first time William has met the Grammy winner.
“I went to a charity fundraising gala for Centrepoint, which is a young homeless charity that I am very fond of and have supported for many years. It’s an annual fundraiser, and I turn up, and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet as well,” William said during an episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series in 2021.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“When I sat down to watch Jon Bon Jovi do his performance, I thought, ‘That’s it. My job is done. I’ll get a dinner in a minute, and I might be able to have a chat to some people, and, you know, I’m off-duty a little bit now.’ Little did I think what was going to happen next,” he continued. “I’m sat next to Taylor Swift. She’s on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there’s a pause and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, ‘Come on, William. Let’s go and sing.’”