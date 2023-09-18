Kate Middleton's Effort to Outshine Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Invictus Games Appearances Is Her Way of 'Fighting Back'
Kate Middleton is putting her best foot forward to represent the royal family as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearances at the Invictus Games spin headlines.
Royal expert Duncan Larcombe dished on the Princess of Wales' recent public appearances — such as visiting the Royal Naval Air Station — in a new interview.
"Kate’s not stupid," he stated. "She wants any engagements that she’s involved in to get their rightful attention and coverage, and making sure she looks her best and behaves her best is part of that."
Larcombe said doing this is Kate "fighting back in the only way she can."
Harry's string of public appearances can be a sore reminder "of some of the viciousness that her and William have just had to swallow because they’re not in a position where they can make any reply."
Still, the brunette beauty is determined to keep her composure.
"The Games are a big deal for Harry. It’s one of the biggest things he does, and Kate is just going to have to grin and bear the fact it’s the Harry and Meghan show while it’s on," the royal guru shared. "Her way of dealing with anything they are up to is just to keep a dignified silence and carry on. It’s worked very well for her and William so far. Slow and steady wins the race."
"Some of what Harry and Meghan have said, particularly about Kate, was so personal, and it’s going to take years to heal the hurt because of the damage that’s been done. It’s going to take more than an apology to fix the relationships," he noted. "I think it could be damaged for the foreseeable future."
"I think it’s quite noticeable that there are no messages of support so far from William or Kate," Larcombe added of the parents-of-three snubbing the Games. "That kind of tells you all you need to know in terms of their approval."
The Express obtained quotes from Larcombe's OK! U.K. interview.