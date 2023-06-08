Kate Middleton Has a Ball Playing Rugby as Prince Harry Attends Day 3 of Stressful Phone Hacking Trial: Photos
While Prince Harry is embroiled in a trial at High Court, sister-in-law Kate Middleton is having a ball fulfilling royal duties!
On Wednesday, June 7, the latter showed off her sporty side during an engagement with the Maidenhead Rugby Club. Instead of wearing her typical pantsuits or designer dresses, the brunette beauty donned a bright blue T-shirt, navy joggers and a pair of white sneakers for the fun day.
The mom-of-three also tied back her signature long tresses and added a small pair of gold hoop earrings.
A video from her time on the field was posted to her and Prince William's official Instagram account, with the caption reading, "A fun morning chatting #ShapingUs at Maidenhead Rugby Club with Champion @ugomonye, and @EnglandRugby stars Courtney Lawes and @dannycare9 talking about fatherhood and @earlychildhood. Thanks for having us @maidenheadrfc! 🏉."
A post on the account's Instagram Story read, "During our early years, we begin to learn how to manage our emotions, build relationships, believe in ourselves and develop resilience — lost of traits you'd want in a great rugby player!"
Retired athlete Ugo Monye made his own post about interacting with the Princess of Wales.
"A brilliant morning of rugby and meaningful conversations," he wrote. "Huge thanks to @princeandprincessofwales & @earlychildhood for shining an even brighter light on the positive impact & influence we can all have on the lives of young children #ShapingUs."
- Kate Middleton Outshines Ivanka Trump as the Women Cross Paths at Royal Wedding in Jordan
- Prince William 'Slightly Bothered' When He's Cropped Out of Photos With Kate Middleton
- Queen Consort Camilla 'Doesn’t Intervene' When King Charles Requests Prince George to Have a Bigger Role in the Monarchy, Source Spills
While there, Kate participated in a game on the field, checked out the facilities and chatted with athletes and coaches alike.
As the royal went about her day, Harry was in High Court, as he filed a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspaper, claiming that over the years, they've hacked his phone to obtain private information so they can sell exclusive stories.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The trial began this week, and as OK! reported, an insider claimed the monarchy is "terrified" Harry could spill more of his family's secrets while on the stand.
"They are nervous about what Harry could ultimately reveal, and rightly so," one source dished to a magazine. "His book was bad enough."