Royal Family Would 'Collapse' If Kate Middleton Ever Divorced Prince William, Claims Former Butler: 'The Future Rests On Her'
Though Kate Middleton is a member of the monarchy only through marriage, Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell believes the brunette beauty is the royal family's saving grace.
"Kate is in such an incredible position because it all rests on her, really," he explained in a new interview. "The future rests on Kate and that’s an enormous responsibility, because if she decided that she didn’t want to be a part of her marriage anymore, then I think the royal family would collapse."
"Everything is pinned up by Kate, the future is underpinned by Catherine Middleton and that’s incredible," he emphasized. "Back in my day, the future seemed to be pinned on Diana Spencer, our future queen. Now we’re looking at another Princess of Wales who is in the same role that Diana had, married to a Prince of Wales and the future of the monarchy is down to her. It’s not an enviable position to be in."
As OK! reported, Prince William, 40, and Kate, 41, have been stepping up their game when it comes to representing the royal family, as they've taken on countless duties since Queen Elizabeth II passed in September 2022.
So far, they've succeeded in filling her shoes. "William's years of being mentored by his grandmother and his father have really paid off because the transition to Prince of Wales has been seamless," author Katie Nicholl previously explained to a publication. "Kate has also effortlessly moved into a role with so much weight and history and is already making it her own."
- Kate Middleton Shades Meghan Markle By Wearing Designer Who Snubbed Duchess Of Sussex
- Shocking Fights: Prince William & Kate Middleton 'Throw Things At Each Other' During 'Terrible' Arguments, Claims Author
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Skipping King Charles' Coronation Would Show 'The Rift Will Never Heal' Between Them & The Royal Family
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"While they have both taken on new titles and more senior roles within the royal hierarchy, they have done so while staying very true to who they are and the causes they have championed," she added.
Of course, William's father, King Charles, is also leading the way, though at 74 years old, he's looking to his son for assistance.
"They are very aligned in their vision of the future of the monarchy and united over the notion of sovereignty, as one of my contacts told me," the royal expert noted of the father-son duo. "Talking about the future of the country and their future roles has strengthened their bond."
The Mirror obtained quotes from Slingo's interview with Burrell. People talked to Nicholl.