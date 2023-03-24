Royal Family Would 'Collapse' If Kate Middleton Ever Divorced Prince William, Claims Former Butler: 'The Future Rests On Her'

Though Kate Middleton is a member of the monarchy only through marriage, Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell believes the brunette beauty is the royal family's saving grace.

"Kate is in such an incredible position because it all rests on her, really," he explained in a new interview. "The future rests on Kate and that’s an enormous responsibility, because if she decided that she didn’t want to be a part of her marriage anymore, then I think the royal family would collapse."