Kate Middleton Admits She's 'Worried' About Her Finger During Wheelchair Rugby: Photos
Kate Middleton recently enjoyed a game of wheelchair rugby with the Disability Rugby League, but the Princess of Wales was concerned about her hand.
Kate was spotted with bandages, and she was fearful about making her injury worse.
“I’m worried about [my] finger,” Kate said in a video. “I’ll try.”
It was reported that the art lover hurt herself while trampolining with her three kids, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.
Kate's recent appearance showcased the future queen's relatability. OK! previously reported Kate visited the Fitzalan High School in Cardiff on Tuesday, October 3, and she couldn't help but chat about her eldest child, George.
"I've been helping George prepare for his exams coming up, so I know how hard maths can be," Kate shared with students. "George is just at the beginning of getting tested."
"He says, 'Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time,'" she added.
Although the Princess of Wales is typically applauded for her ability to be a present mother, she faced public scrutiny after it was announced that she would be skipping some of Prince William's trips to focus on their little ones.
“It is not exactly a state secret that she has three children aged 10, 8, and 5 on whom the future of the monarchy depends," an insider told an outlet.
"Real people understand that you have to prioritize your children at that age, and you can’t both just go flying off to New York at the drop of a hat. The fact that [she and William] consistently receive very high approval ratings shows that the public get it," they added.
The friend later celebrated Kate for introducing something new to the crown and raising the next generation of royals. Kate — similar to Sophie Wessex and Meghan Markle — grew up outside of the royal fold and continues to embrace her Berkshire roots.
This summer, Kate and William dedicated the season to building memories with their offspring, and the partners took a lengthy break from royal duties.
"Those children look pretty happy with life," a source gushed. "A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings — and that’s how she grew up."
"She wasn’t brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day," they added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Royal expert Ingrid Seward commended the Rugby Football League patron for her parenting style in a previous interview.
"I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [their children], because she knows what [royal life] can do," Seward shared. "She’s seen it; she's been around long enough ... but they’re not normal children, and I think it's extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground."
"I think this is a danger Kate's very aware of. Louis at the Jubilee became a superstar, but that would have probably worried her a bit," the commentator concluded.