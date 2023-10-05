Kate Middleton Has 'No Desire to Communicate' With Prince Harry or Meghan Markle After Their Relentless Attacks

Once the couple's Netflix series Harry & Meghan and Harry's book, Spare, were released, Kate and William gave up on reconnecting with the Sussexes.

“Kate has no desire to communicate with Harry nor Meghan,” the source explained. “There has been too much that has happened, and she’s not ready yet.”

“William wants his relationship with his brother to improve, but they’re not speaking right now,” the source continued. “So when that will happen is still uncertain," the insider added.