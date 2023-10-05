Kate Middleton Has 'No Desire to Communicate' With Prince Harry or Meghan Markle After Their Relentless Attacks
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly attacked Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles after they fled the royal family in 2020, and now the mom-of-three isn't interested in mending things with the pair.
Once the couple's Netflix series Harry & Meghan and Harry's book, Spare, were released, Kate and William gave up on reconnecting with the Sussexes.
“Kate has no desire to communicate with Harry nor Meghan,” the source explained. “There has been too much that has happened, and she’s not ready yet.”
“William wants his relationship with his brother to improve, but they’re not speaking right now,” the source continued. “So when that will happen is still uncertain," the insider added.
Although William and Kate are disappointed in the Sussexes' decisions, they aren't thinking about their feud.
“Kate and William have been having ups and downs in their marriage like everyone else,” the source said. “But they’re focused on their royal duties and doing that as a unit.”
“Meghan would agree with the assessment that the duchesses were not the best of friends,” the authors wrote. “Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend.”
Royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed the Sussexes' behavior was too much for the former Duchess of Cambridge to handle.
"I think it’s too far down the line for Kate and Meghan," Nicholl shared in an interview. “Meghan clearly didn’t enjoy her time here [in the U.K.] and she’s obviously leading a much happier life in California … She is certainly in no hurry to come back to Britain [to reconcile], though she was certainly in a hurry to leave.”
“I don’t think Kate does angry. I think it is more a case of feeling very disappointed, very let down and feeling hurt knowing that she had no right of reply. And Harry knew full well she had no right of reply," she added.
As OK! reported, Nicholl previously revealed William wasn't comfortable with his sibling.
"My royal sources say that any chance of a reconciliation really isn't ruled out, but it's certainly not going to happen anytime soon," Nicholl told an outlet. "Prince William is still incredibly upset with Harry's autobiography, which, of course, really cast William in a pretty bad light."
"No one's going to forget anytime soon the stories of them coming to physical blows, and William allegedly shoving Prince Harry, forcing him onto the ground where he landed onto a dog bowl," the biographer added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Spare depicts the future king as ill-tempered, and William can't look past Harry's words.
"I'm told by several sources close to the Prince of Wales that William really just cannot find it in his heart at the moment to forgive his brother for what he's done," she shared. "I think Kate, Princess of Wales, she's always always had a very close relationship with Prince Harry, but she's been left quite devastated by some of the anecdotes that Harry told in Spare that didn't cast her in a particularly good light."
"I think there's a great sense of betrayal," she added.