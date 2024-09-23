Kate Winslet Shares Why She'll Never Join Social Media: 'Not a Good Idea'
Don’t expect Kate Winslet to start posting life lessons online anytime soon!
“I don’t think so," she told Entertainment Tonight when she was asked if she would ever get on social media to share her "goodness” with the world.
“Ahm…Isn’t it just a distraction?” the Titanic star continued. “But how can I honestly still look at my children and say, ‘I’m not sure it’s a good idea if I had it myself.’”
When the reporter asked her if any social networking sites were off-limits in her house, the Finding Neverland star quickly replied, “Yes, it is.”
Even though scrolling through certain apps are banned in her household, Winslet has still gone viral —case in point: in 2023, she was seen comforting Martha, a young journalist, during an interview.
“That little girl…Actually, I didn’t know that cameras were even already rolling,” the mom-of-three recalled about their sit-down. “And she walked into the room, and she was so nervous…and she was so immaculate.”
When the girl told Winslet it was her first time interviewing a celebrity, the Mare of Easttown actress comforted her. “You don’t have to be scared. Everything’s gonna be amazing," she remembered telling the young interviewee. “Okay, you got this. Okay. Let’s do it!”
That encounter, which was captured on video, garnered over 1.2 million views on X (formerly Twitter).
Fortunately, Winslet didn't have to grow up with social media around, however, she still noted it was tough for her to be in the spotlight all the time.
"I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant," the British beauty shared of being only 22 when the movie hit theaters in 1997.
"Journalists would always say, ‘After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things’ ... and I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your f------’ life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible,’" she confessed.