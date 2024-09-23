or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > kate winslet
OK LogoNEWS

Kate Winslet Shares Why She'll Never Join Social Media: 'Not a Good Idea'

kate winslet shares never join social media
Source: MEGA

Kate Winslet shared the reason she's not joining social media, adding any platform is off-limits in her house.

By:

Sept. 23 2024, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Don’t expect Kate Winslet to start posting life lessons online anytime soon!

Article continues below advertisement
kate winslet shares never join social media
Source: MEGA

Kate Winslet said social media is not allowed in her home.

“I don’t think so," she told Entertainment Tonight when she was asked if she would ever get on social media to share her "goodness” with the world.

Article continues below advertisement

“Ahm…Isn’t it just a distraction?” the Titanic star continued. “But how can I honestly still look at my children and say, ‘I’m not sure it’s a good idea if I had it myself.’”

Article continues below advertisement

When the reporter asked her if any social networking sites were off-limits in her house, the Finding Neverland star quickly replied, “Yes, it is.”

Article continues below advertisement
kate winslet shares never join social media
Source: MEGA

Kate Winslet thinks social media is a 'distraction.'

Article continues below advertisement

Even though scrolling through certain apps are banned in her household, Winslet has still gone viral —case in point: in 2023, she was seen comforting Martha, a young journalist, during an interview.

Article continues below advertisement

“That little girl…Actually, I didn’t know that cameras were even already rolling,” the mom-of-three recalled about their sit-down. “And she walked into the room, and she was so nervous…and she was so immaculate.”

When the girl told Winslet it was her first time interviewing a celebrity, the Mare of Easttown actress comforted her. “You don’t have to be scared. Everything’s gonna be amazing," she remembered telling the young interviewee. “Okay, you got this. Okay. Let’s do it!”

MORE ON:
kate winslet

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kate winslet admits testosterone replacement therapy real dip libido
Source: MEGA

Kate Winslet previously coached a journalist in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

That encounter, which was captured on video, garnered over 1.2 million views on X (formerly Twitter).

Article continues below advertisement
kate winslet becoming famous titanic horrible unpleasant
Source: MEGA

Kate Winslet got famous at a young age.

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately, Winslet didn't have to grow up with social media around, however, she still noted it was tough for her to be in the spotlight all the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant," the British beauty shared of being only 22 when the movie hit theaters in 1997.

"Journalists would always say, ‘After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things’ ... and I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your f------’ life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible,’" she confessed.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.