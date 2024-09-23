Kate Winslet Shares Why She'll Never Join Social Media: 'Not a Good Idea'

Kate Winslet shared the reason she's not joining social media, adding any platform is off-limits in her house.

“I don’t think so," she told Entertainment Tonight when she was asked if she would ever get on social media to share her "goodness” with the world.

“Ahm…Isn’t it just a distraction?” the Titanic star continued. “But how can I honestly still look at my children and say, ‘I’m not sure it’s a good idea if I had it myself.’”

When the reporter asked her if any social networking sites were off-limits in her house, the Finding Neverland star quickly replied, “Yes, it is.”

Even though scrolling through certain apps are banned in her household, Winslet has still gone viral —case in point: in 2023, she was seen comforting Martha , a young journalist, during an interview.

“That little girl…Actually, I didn’t know that cameras were even already rolling,” the mom-of-three recalled about their sit-down. “And she walked into the room, and she was so nervous…and she was so immaculate.”

When the girl told Winslet it was her first time interviewing a celebrity, the Mare of Easttown actress comforted her. “You don’t have to be scared. Everything’s gonna be amazing," she remembered telling the young interviewee. “Okay, you got this. Okay. Let’s do it!”