Katharine McPhee Celebrates Her Bikini Body Ahead of Turning 41: 'Loving Myself'
Katharine McPhee is embracing every bit of herself as she steps into a new decade!
The “Had It All” singer shared a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories, celebrating her final day of 40 before ringing in her birthday on Tuesday, March 25.
In one shot, McPhee posed for a mirror selfie in a magenta bikini, rocking a low-waist thong that showed off her toned midsection, against a backdrop that looked like a stylish living room.
She kept it effortlessly cool with vintage-style sunglasses, messy layered hair and bare feet.
“Getting older, loving myself, loving my body and loving life! 20-year-old self had no idea,” she wrote over the photo.
The In My Dreams actress also gave fans a close-up, turning away from the camera with a candid smile. She added a few accessories to the look, including a gold necklace and a silk bandana tied around her head.
“Last day of 40,” she captioned the pic.
McPhee’s sister, Adriana McPhee, also joined in on the birthday love, reposting a childhood throwback of them in matching pink Sunday dresses.
“Happiest of birthdays to my partner in crime,” the vocal coach wrote.
Katharine’s big day comes one year after she and her husband, David Foster, hit milestone birthdays — turning 40 and 75, respectively.
David marked the occasion with a star-studded Hollywood Bowl concert, You're the Inspiration: David Foster, produced by Live Nation-Hewitt Silva. Naturally, Katharine was among those who took the stage to honor her man.
"It's a big number. It's exciting," she told People.
The couple tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their son, Rennie, in 2021. The music icon is also dad to daughters Allison, 54, Amy, 51, Sara, 43, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 37.
Despite the big event, Katharine said neither she nor David dwell on their age.
"Honestly, I think that we're both very similar in this way," she explained. "I welcomed my 40s, and David didn't have any conversations about, like, 'Oh, I can't believe I'm 75,' or I didn't say, like, 'Oh, I can't believe I'm 40. I'm really mourning that.'"
She added, "We didn't do any of that. So, we're kind of both cut from the same cloth. It's like we sort of just accept life as it comes, and we're not fighting getting older, because it just keeps getting better."
David echoed her laid-back attitude.
"She's fine, and I don't even think about it either," he said. "You know, I'm just groovin'."
That mindset has been there from the start of their relationship as the Broadway star, who is 35 years younger than the record producer and composer, has never been bothered by their age gap.
"We all have the ability to label things and to look at something for the way that it looks or face value and make a judgment," she said on Dr. Berlin's "Informed Pregnancy Podcast.” "So I totally get the judgment initially, but things are never as they appear, things are never exactly as they appear and I'm in love with our love story and that's all that matters."