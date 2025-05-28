or
Kathie Lee Gifford Admits She's Still in Touch With Her Ex Richard Spitz: 'Back to Being Great Friends'

Photo of Kathie Lee Gifford
Source: MEGA

Kathie Lee Gifford is close with her ex, saying they're 'great friends.'

By:

May 27 2025, Published 10:49 p.m. ET

Kathie Lee Gifford isn't just surviving post-split, she's thriving! The beloved television personality opened up in a candid interview about her love life and the status of her relationships, including the one that means the most.

Photo of Kathie Lee Gifford
Source: @kathielgifford/Youtube

Kathie Lee Gifford was married to Frank Gifford from 1986 to 2015.

When asked if she's dating anyone special, the former Today co-host replied, "No, I'm not," during a revealing chat with People on May 14.

"I had an unbelievable marriage and was in a relationship that I thought would be the last one of my life, the love of the rest of your life, and that didn't work out," she added.

Kathie Lee, 71, was married to Frank Gifford from 1986 until his death in 2015, leaving behind a legacy that includes two wonderful children — son Cody and daughter Cassidy — along with four grandchildren.

Photo of Kathie Lee Gifford and Richard Spritz
Source: MEGA

Kathie Lee Gifford and Richard Spitz broke up in early 2024 after three years together.

After relocating to Nashville in 2019, she found herself linked to Richard Spitz. However, sources confirmed that their romance fizzled out by March 2024.

"Kathie Lee was deeply affected by the loss of her second husband, Frank Gifford, and found solace in her relationship with Richard," the insider revealed. "She was frightened she would never find love again, but she did — briefly."

In the wake of this split, Kathie Lee leaned on her former Today co-host Hoda Kotb, vowing to focus on her family, friends, and faith instead of jumping back into the dating pool. But here's the tea: she stills keeping in touch with her ex!

Kathie Lee Gifford

Photo of Honda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford
Source: MEGA

Kathie Lee Gifford leaned on her former 'Today' co-host Hoda Kotb for support after her breakup.

"I was with him all day yesterday, we're still great friends," she told the outlet.

Speaking of their bond, she added, "We were together almost three years, and it just wasn't meant to be forever. But we love each other, so you just take a day at a time."

Kathie Lee isn't one to take love lightly, sharing poignant insights about her emotional connections. "I've only been in love three times in my life and the first two are dead. So, he's basically all I've got. We're back to being great friends and it's perfect," she said, affectionately referring to her ex as "a doll."

She added: "My husband's been gone now for 10 years, and widowhood is not something I recommend unless you hate your husband. It's not a club anybody wants to join if they love their husband. But if you hate his guts, you're relieved. I was in a relationship for several years that just ended recently. And you know, it's always hard because when you love someone, you love someone deeply. It's something you miss when it doesn't last."

Photo of Kathie Lee Gifford and Frank Gifford
Source: MEGA

Kathie Lee Gifford and Frank Gifford married in 1986.

She concluded, "You aren't supposed to marry everyone you fall in love with. And I don't want to love easily. I've been loved three times in my entire life. It's the people who have meant something deep and powerful in your life that are the hardest things to get over."

