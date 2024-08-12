Kathie Lee Gifford's Ex Richard Spitz Goes on Date With Blonde Woman as Source Claims TV Star Is Still 'Brokenhearted' About Split: Photos
Though Kathie Lee Gifford is reportedly still licking her wounds after her February split from Richard Spitz, the latter has moved on.
On Saturday, August 10, Spitz was seen on a date with a blonde woman whose identity has not yet been revealed.
In the photos, Spitz donned a grey T-shirt, white pants and black sneakers while the woman rocked a black sleeveless dress and matching sandals.
The pair made it seem like they're more than friends, as when they made their way to a restaurant, Spitz had her arms around her shoulders at one point.
In another image, he placed his hand on her right arm.
As OK! reported, an insider recently told a magazine that the mother-of-two, 70, is still "brokenhearted" and has "never really gotten over" her split from Spitz.
“She may say she and Richard are still good friends, but she’s so disappointed it didn’t work out," the source spilled. "She would have married him and would have proposed if he didn’t. But they wanted different things."
"She still feels jilted," added the insider. "Now she’s feeling sorry and moping and doing too much. Frankly, people around her are tired of the same sad old song."
- Kathie Lee Gifford Is Still 'Brokenhearted' After Split From Richard Spitz: 'She's So Disappointed It Didn't Work Out'
- Kathie Lee Gifford, 70, Hospitalized With Fractured Pelvis After Traumatic Fall
- Kathie Lee Gifford 'Surprised' Howard Stern Called Her to Apologize for Decades-Long Feud: 'Pigs Have Now Officially Flown'
Meanwhile, a separate insider claimed that prior to the split, Gifford's kids were unhappy with their mother's romance — which is believed to have started in 2021 — as they allegedly felt it was "one-sided."
"They have a routine — she buys and delivers to him, lunch and dinner, they go to their favorite gym which she pays for, and he will visit at night but will never stay over," the source explained.
At the time, the source went as far as to call it a "toxic relationship."
Aside from throwing herself a pity party, things worsened for Gifford when she fractured her pelvis while she was still recovering from hip replacement surgery.
Last month, the The Today Show alum admitted the accident was her "own fault," explaining she "moved 300 books by myself" during her book signings.
"I weakened my body. It didn't take much, because I was weak in that spot," she said. "And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis, the front and the back. That's more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am."
The star was previously married to Frank Gifford from 1985 until his 2015 death.