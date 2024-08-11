OK Magazine
Kathie Lee Gifford Is Still 'Brokenhearted' After Split From Richard Spitz: 'She's So Disappointed It Didn't Work Out'

Photo of Kathie Lee Gifford.
Source: MEGA

Kathie Lee Gifford is releasing her new book 'Herod and Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior' amid her heartbreak.

By:

Aug. 11 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Kathie Lee Gifford is still hung up on her ex.

According to an insider, the former Today host — who recently released her new book Herod and Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior — has been upping her workload to avoid her emotions following a split from Richard Spitz in February.

Source: MEGA

Kathie Lee Gifford 'still feels jilted' by her split from Richard Spitz.

“She’s still brokenhearted. She’s never really gotten over the breakup,” the source spilled.

The couple began dating in 2021, which is when Gifford, 70, revealed she was in a “really special relationship.” By 2023, the TV personality shared a social media photo alongside Spitz.

The romance came after Gifford's marriage to football legend Frank Gifford, who passed in 2015 at age 84.

“She may say she and Richard are still good friends, but she’s so disappointed it didn’t work out,” the insider confessed. “She would have married him and would have proposed if he didn’t.”

“But they wanted different things. She still feels jilted. Now she’s feeling sorry and moping and doing too much. Frankly, people around her are tired of the same sad old song,” they added.

Source: MEGA

Kathie Lee Gifford and Richard Spitz dated from 2021 to early 2024.

Gifford has had quite the tough year, as she also underwent hip replacement surgery, which was extremely painful.

“She aches all the time and lets everyone know it, too. Pals have begged her to slow down and stop moving around, but she can’t. She’s her own worst enemy,” the insider said of her condition.

The singer-songwriter apparently “jumped off that gurney” following the procedure and did too much too soon.

“I walked, I climbed, I walked, and my doctor said, ‘Kathie, no. You have got to realize that this is serious.’ I was off my walker in two days. I was off all my medications in three days, and then I did too much. I just did too much because that’s who I am,” she penned in her book, which was released July 16.

Source: MEGA

The source admitted Kathie Lee Gifford may say she and Richard Spitz are 'still good friends but she is disappointed the romance didn't work out.'

MORE ON:
Kathie Lee Gifford
The author has even "started carrying books around" for signings and had a visit from her grandkids, though she realized she cannot exert herself so much.

“You can’t. I have learned from this that you can only do so much,” Gifford shared.

Source: MEGA

Kathie Lee Gifford recently fractured her pelvis in a bad fall.

As OK! previously reported, just weeks after the tome’s release, Gifford was hospitalized again for fracturing her pelvis in two places following a nasty fall.

Source: OK!
“It’s my own fault,” she dished to People, noting she "moved 300 books by myself" during a book signing and “weakened my body."

"It didn't take much, because I was weak in that spot," she explained. "And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis, the front and the back. That's more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am."

Globe reported on Gifford's feelings following her split.

