Home > Health > Kathie Lee Gifford HEALTH 'It's a Miracle': Kathie Lee Gifford, 70, Gives Health Update After She Went 'Tumbling' Down the Stairs Source: @KATHIELEEGIFFORD/INSTAGRAM Kathie Lee Gifford shared how she's been doing ever since she fractured her pelvis in July.

After Kathie Lee Gifford fractured her pelvis last month while recovering from hip replacement surgery, she shared more details about the recovery process and how she's been holding up. “I had a hip replacement needed because my hips apparently were down to the absolute nubs,” the star, 70, said on the Tuesday, August 13, episode of the Today show. “And I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Because of the life you’ve lived because you’ve always been on top. You’ve been climbing mountains, you’ve been dancing on top of all kinds of stages, you’ve been running for airplanes. You know, you wear your body out.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @KATHIELEEGIFFORD/FACEBOOK Kathie Lee Gifford said she'd been in 'pain for over two years.'

“I had been in pain for over two years, and it was really, really a horrible time for me," she continued. However, her bone density is up "almost to 10 percent more than it was five years ago," she said. “I just did really, really well with that, thank you Lord.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @KATHIELEEGIFFORD/FACEBOOK The star lives in Tennessee.

Article continues below advertisement

Though things seemed to be on the up and up, Gifford encountered a roadblock. “I was running down my stairs here in my home in Tennessee because my friend was locked out of my back door, and it was 100 degrees outside, and I live in a four-story brownstone,” she recalled, “so I just went too fast, and it was stupid shoes, and I went tumbling.” Though Gifford was using a walker, she pointed out to her doctor something interesting about her body. “I was in no pain at all, and I was off painkillers. I was off all that stuff,” she shared. “And I called my doctor, and I said, ‘Shouldn’t I be in a lot of pain?’ And he goes, ‘Yes, you should. It’s been two weeks.’ He said, ‘Come in, I’ll give you another X-ray.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The star is now 'completely healed' after her fall.

Article continues below advertisement

“[My doctor] comes in with my X-ray, and he goes, ‘Look at this, Kathie. Do you want to see your X-ray?’ And I go, ‘That’s my X-ray?’ He goes, ‘Yeah. You’re completely healed. You are cured,’” the TV host continued. “He doesn’t see that very often. He said, ‘You are healed. It is a miracle. And now, you can have one glass of wine if you want.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Gifford, who now lives in Nashville, is grateful for everyone's support over the past few weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

“I sob when I think about the people that have reached out to me and said, ‘Kathie, speedy recovery. We’re praying for a speedy recovery.’ That’s about as speedy as you get," she shared. “So, if people are out there looking for hope, waiting for their miracles, keep waiting, guys. God hears your prayers, and he knows what you’re going through. And I’m deeply grateful and I’m still praying for all the friends and loved ones in my life that have not received their healing yet.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kathie Lee Gifford said it's a 'miracle' she is healed.

Article continues below advertisement

Powered by

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

As OK! previously reported, Gifford said the incident took a toll on her. “It’s my own fault,” the TV star told People about the incident, adding that she "moved 300 books by myself" during her book signings in Nashville, Tenn. "I weakened my body." "It didn't take much, because I was weak in that spot," she continued. "And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis, the front and the back. That's more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am."