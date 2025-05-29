Kathie Lee Gifford, 71, Admits She's Had a 'Really Tough' Last 3 Years Due to Health Issues

The mom-of-two has been booked and busy ever since she left the world of TV behind. "It's called rehired, not retired! When I left the show with Regis [Philbin], I got rehired and went and did a Broadway show, which was Tony nominated. Then I got rehired when I left Hoda Kotb and did a movie that was the No. 1 movie in the country for a while. I've always had lots of dreams inside of me, and when you're doing a daytime talk show for as long as I did, you can't do things you've been aching to do. I wanted to direct, so I started directing movies. I wanted to spend more time studying in Israel, and then I wrote books about Israel."

"Everyone asks me, 'Do you miss it? How could you leave your two dream jobs?' I said, 'You're just assuming they were my dream jobs.' They were great jobs, and I was so grateful to have them, and I was able to build a life with my husband and kids, but in the end, it became more about my creative dreams. I wanted to pursue films and Broadway, which has kept me busy. I don't miss it!" she continued.