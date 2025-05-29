or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Kathie Lee Gifford
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Kathie Lee Gifford, 71, Admits She's Had a 'Really Tough' Last 3 Years Due to Health Issues

Photo of Kathie Lee Gifford.
Source: @kathielgifford/instagram

Kathie Lee Gifford exclusively tells OK! she had a 'really tough' last three years, as she's been dealing with health issues.

By:

May 29 2025, Published 9:38 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kathie Lee Gifford knows getting older is not always easy, especially after some of the health woes she's endured over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathie Lee Gifford's Health Woes Explained

kathielgifford
Source: @kathielgifford/instagram

Kathie Lee Gifford said her 'health is perfect' despite having some issues in the past few years.

"I've had a really, really tough last three years with parts of my body that have just worn out because I did so much in my life," the 71-year-old exclusively told OK! at QVC’s TikTok Super Brand Day in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 14. "I had my hip replaced, I had my shoulder done — that was from an old injury that. finally got so bad. I couldn't ignore it anymore. Yet my health is perfect! I am crumbling!"

Article continues below advertisement

Doting Grandma

kathielgifford
Source: @kathielgifford/instagram

Kathie Lee Gifford is a doting grandma.

Fortunately, Gifford, who left the Today show in 2019, is thriving now that she has time to be with her family and complete projects. "I've got two new babies coming. My son Cody Gifford is expecting his third, and Cassidy [Gifford] is expecting her second [she gave birth in mid-May]. Any minute she's due! I have to balance the time I have with them because Cody and his wife live in Connecticut, while my daughter lives near me in Tennessee, but I rarely see them. They have their own lives. I'm not a helicopter mother at home! I've taught them to be independent," she noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Leaving TV Behind

MORE ON:
Kathie Lee Gifford

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

kathielgifford
Source: @kathielgifford/instagram

Kathie Lee Gifford is a successful author.

The mom-of-two has been booked and busy ever since she left the world of TV behind. "It's called rehired, not retired! When I left the show with Regis [Philbin], I got rehired and went and did a Broadway show, which was Tony nominated. Then I got rehired when I left Hoda Kotb and did a movie that was the No. 1 movie in the country for a while. I've always had lots of dreams inside of me, and when you're doing a daytime talk show for as long as I did, you can't do things you've been aching to do. I wanted to direct, so I started directing movies. I wanted to spend more time studying in Israel, and then I wrote books about Israel."

"Everyone asks me, 'Do you miss it? How could you leave your two dream jobs?' I said, 'You're just assuming they were my dream jobs.' They were great jobs, and I was so grateful to have them, and I was able to build a life with my husband and kids, but in the end, it became more about my creative dreams. I wanted to pursue films and Broadway, which has kept me busy. I don't miss it!" she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

At the QVC event, the TV star and Kotb, who previously co-hosted Kathie Lee & Hoda, got to reunite. "We're very, very close and always will be," Kathie Lee said of her bond with Hoda, 60. "I was very, very close with Regis. We got closer through the years."

When Hoda announced she would be leaving the Today show in 2024, Kathie Lee couldn't have been more supportive of her pal's decision. "I said, 'Hoda, you'll know when it's time, and it won't be anybody else's time. People are going to be angry and they will offer you more money, and that's the way it goes.' She's such a soulful person and spiritual, and she's an unbelievable mother — all of that changes you. Sometimes you want something different in life. She was getting up at three in the morning and leaving her little girls asleep in their bedrooms."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
kathie lee credit jordan straussap
Source: Jonathan Strauss/AP

Kathie Lee Gifford said she and Hoda Kotb remain close.

Not only was Kathie Lee thrilled to reunite with Hoda, but she also got to see other industry titans at the star-studded event. "This is fun! I have known most of these ladies through the years because Hoda and I have interviewed them. We spoke to Billie Jean King and Jennie Garth. We were the place to go. This is our second year here with QVC, and it's growing. There's way too many gorgeous women out here!"

"I was on QVC years ago for the first time, and I think I talked about a beauty product — that's how long ago it was! I got on and we sold $5 million worth in five minutes. I was blown away at how brilliantly it's run. The technology now is even better, so you immediately see how much you are selling," she added of QVC's evolution.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.