'If They Want Me or Need Me, I'm Here': Kathie Lee Gifford Suggests She'd Host the 'Today' Show as Savannah Focuses on Mom's Ongoing Case

Kathie Lee Gifford may have stepped away from Today years ago, but she’s making it clear she’d happily return if the opportunity ever came up. On Monday, March 9, a reporter caught up with the longtime TV personality in New York City and asked whether she would consider returning to the show if producers ever invited her back. Gifford didn’t hesitate when responding, “I come back here all the time. My friends are here.” “If they want me or need me, I’m here,” she added.

Source: MEGA Kathie Lee Gifford says she would return to 'Today' if asked.

The beloved TV host originally announced she was leaving the NBC morning show in 2018 after spending more than a decade on the program. At the time, she shared an emotional farewell with viewers after 11 years on air. "It's an exciting time for me and I'm thrilled about all the projects that are coming up, but it's also hard,” she said. "I've been in this business for 120 years and never worked with a more beautiful group of people who just give, give, give every day."

She continued by reflecting on the friendships she built during her time on the show, especially with co-host Hoda Kotb. "I thought I would stay one year. Something happened along the way — fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess," she said, referring to Kotb. “We’re going to be friends for the rest of our lives. I’m grateful to God for you.”

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie has been away from the show due to her mom's disappearance.

In 2019, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gifford also opened up about how losing her husband, Frank Gifford, in 2015 changed her outlook on life. ''For the first time in my life I have the time and the means to go and do anything I want to do. So I've wanted to do these movies,'' she explained to host Jimmy Fallon. ''I'm just having the time of my life. I don't want to be the one using my senior discount to go see a movie. I want to make the movie that the seniors are using their discount to come into."

Her recent comments about possibly returning to Today come at a sensitive time for the show. Savannah Guthrie has been away from the program indefinitely following the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager recently saw Savannah Guthrie at the studio.

Still, there may be signs that Savannah could return soon. During the Thursday, March 5 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, co-host Jenna Bush Hager revealed that Savannah recently stopped by NBC Studios.

"Savannah has come back to her home here at 30 Rock in Studio 1A. We got to see her this morning. In her perfect way, she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in the room, the crew," a teary-eyed Jenna, 44, explained. "She said that she has the intention to return to the show. Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it's her home and where she feels so loved. She is beyond loved here. We're happy that she is home."

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1.

Jenna said she isn’t sure exactly when Savannah will officially return to the anchor desk, but she was grateful to see her back at the studio. "It felt so good to get to hug her," Jenna expressed.