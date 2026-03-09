Nancy Guthrie Case: Woman's Body Found Near Phoenix Canal Not Related to Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Disappearance

Article continues below advertisement

A recent discovery in Arizona is not connected to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since February 1. Over the weekend, investigators confirmed that a body found in Phoenix is not related to the case. An adult woman’s lifeless body was discovered along a canal in Phoenix, about 100 miles from Nancy’s home in Tucson, Ariz.

After the discovery, speculation quickly spread online that the remains could belong to Nancy. However, officials with the Pima County Sheriff's Office shut down those rumors. Authorities told TMZ they have "not been notified of any connection reference that case to the Nancy Guthrie case.”

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Police also released a statement explaining how the situation unfolded. “Details on the call indicated that an adult female was on the nearby canal bank and was unresponsive,” the police said in a statement. “When officers arrived, they located the woman, who was ultimately pronounced deceased on scene.”

Meanwhile, it has now been more than a month since investigators began searching for Nancy after she disappeared. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer recently raised concerns after agents were seen back in Nancy’s neighborhood speaking with residents again.

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department A woman’s body was found near a canal in Phoenix.

The retired law enforcement official shared her thoughts on social media, explaining that while it is "critical to recanvas and revisit neighbors to make sure nothing was missed and to follow up on information previously given," she worries the investigation may not be moving forward as quickly as hoped. "Lots of work to do, but this makes me fear that they are not close to resolution," Jennifer added.

One user on X responded to her post by suggesting detectives could be acting on new information, adding that the “case is far from cold.” Her remarks came shortly after Chris Nanos, the sheriff of Pima County, shared an update on the investigation.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Police said the body is not connected to Nancy Guthrie's case.

During an interview on the Today show, Chris said authorities believe they are making progress. "We've got a lot of intel, a lot of leads," he said in an interview with NBC News correspondent Liz Kreutz on Monday, March 2. "Now it's time to just go to work." Still, reports have surfaced that the Arizona police department is now “reducing the amount of manpower working” on the case. As the investigation continues, Savannah recently returned to New York City after spending about a month with family in Tucson. The television host was spotted visiting colleagues at NBC Studios as speculation grows about when she will return to her seat on the popular morning program.

Source: MEGA Investigators are still following leads in the disappearance.