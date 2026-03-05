Savannah Guthrie Has Every 'Intention' of Returning to 'Today' Show Despite Mom Nancy's Disappearance Taking a Toll on Her, Jenna Bush Hager Reveals
March 5 2026, Published 10:12 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie is planning to return to Today over one month after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her home.
On the Thursday, March 5, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, Jenna Bush Hager revealed that Savannah visited NBC Studios that morning and hinted at coming back to assume her regular hosting duties.
"Savannah has come back to her home here at 30 Rock in Studio 1A. We got to see her this morning. In her perfect way, she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in the room, the crew," a teary-eyed Jenna, 44, explained. "She said that she has the intention to return to the show. Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it's her home and where she feels so loved. She is beyond loved here. We're happy that she is home."
The media personality "doesn't know" the exact timing of when Savannah, 54, is returning to Today, but is grateful she made her presence known at the studio on Thursday morning.
"It felt so good to get to hug her," Jenna expressed.
Co-host Sheinelle Jones reflected on the emotional reunion, which occurred shortly before she went on air for TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.
"When Savannah's here...we've all been waiting for her. We've been wearing our pins. We've been touching her and hugging and everybody wants to lay eyes on her," Sheinelle said.
The 47-year-old claimed she particularly resonates with Savannah's story as someone who lost her husband in May 2025.
"It's interesting because I think I handle moments like this differently now. I am, in some ways...I'm not smiling, but I'm proud of Savannah, and I'm rooting for Savannah, and I know the strength it takes to even just come in here and be amongst all of us," she reflected. "I see it as we're in this storm, and we're not out of the storm, but there's a light somewhere, even in the midst of this storm. Her coming here and being able to be with us, and us being able to hug her, I think, is a step. I don't know what's ahead of us. We don't know what's ahead of us. But all I know is it is a step, and for me, every time you can take a step, I celebrate that."
When Jones reunited with Savannah, she instilled her with words of hope and wisdom.
"I looked at her, and I hugged her, and I'm like, 'You know what? You are here, and we love you. Everyone loves you, and whenever you're ready, we are here,'" she explained. "I feel encouraged this morning that we are one step closer to getting wherever it's going to be. She was able to actually feel us. For her to be able to actually see us and our pins, I can't imagine."
Jenna emphasized that Savannah has been touched by everyone wearing yellow flowers and pins and sending prayers her way.
"She feels them. She depends on them...her pastor said, 'God is our last resort.' And she said, 'No, God has always been my first resort,'" the 44-year-old shared.
Nancy was taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1 and has not returned since. Blood was found on the 84-year-old's doorstep, and doorbell camera footage showed a masked and armed man covering the lens with his fist. Ransom notes were sent to Savannah and her family demanding millions in exchange for the elderly woman.
A $1 million reward will be granted to anyone who provides information that leads to Nancy's recovery.