Article continues below advertisement
Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals Why She's Not Interested in Filming a Reality Show: 'I'm Living My Life, Not Acting It Out'

Source: MEGA

Kathie Lee Gifford explained why she refuses to film a family reality show.

Jan. 1 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kathie Lee Gifford has no desire to star in a family reality show, despite her hand in launching one of the biggest franchises in television history.

The TV personality, 72, recently explained to Fox News why she turned down a chance to showcase her life on screen, handing the opportunity instead to her longtime friend Kris Jenner, who created Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

image of Kathie Lee Gifford said she turned down the chance to star in a reality show.
Source: MEGA

Kathie Lee Gifford said she turned down the chance to star in a reality show.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m not acting out this life of mine. I’m living it,” Gifford said.

She emphasized her commitment to privacy, adding, “That’s why I said 'no' to a reality series every time it was offered to me. I chose show business as a child. My children didn’t. I want to keep my children out of it and have a life that’s private as much as possible.”

image of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' debuted in October 2007.
Source: mega

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' debuted in October 2007.

Years later, Gifford looked back fondly on her decision as she enjoys quality time with her two children, Cody and Cassidy, whom she shares with her late husband, Frank Gifford. She also dotes on her five grandchildren: Frank, Finn, Ford, Rosie and Faith.

After passing on the reality show opportunity to Kris, Kathie Lee noted that the term “reality” is often a stretch for such programs.

image of The songwriter and Kris Jenner remain close friends after five decades.
Source: @kathielgifford/Instagram

The songwriter and Kris Jenner remain close friends after five decades.

“Kris is acting on her show,” she explained. “Those kinds of reality shows have a producer who says, 'This is what's going to happen today, make it real, make it fun.’”

Despite their different life paths, the pair's friendship remains strong.

“I was 22, and she was 20 when we met,” she reminisced. “Nobody knew who I was, nobody knew who Kris was, and we just fell crazy in love with each other. I’ve had so much fun.”

Reflecting on the journey, Kathie Lee acknowledged the tremendous success of the matriarch's family.

“It’s been nothing but success, boom, boom, boom, ever since,” she said of the show that propelled Kris and her family to fame. “But I haven’t changed, and down deep, Kris hasn’t either. She’s got 13 grandchildren now. I’ve got five, and you know she’s in a happy relationship, and I’m a widow. Yet we’re the same people that we were when we met all those years ago.”

image of Kathie Lee Gifford said most reality TV is planned by producers.
Source: MEGA

Kathie Lee Gifford said most reality TV is planned by producers.

On November 10, Kathie Lee celebrated Kris' 70th birthday with a heartfelt post, sharing a snapshot from the James Bond-themed party.

“So happy to be able to get to California a day early to get to spend private time with my @krisjenner,” she wrote. “I love you my friend and I always will.”

