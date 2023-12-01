Frank Gifford Forgot 'Everything' His Son Cody Said Prior to His Death as He Suffered From Brain Disease

Kathie Lee Gifford and her son, , whom she shares with late NFL star Frank Gifford, got candid about some of the last moments of Frank's life before he died in 2015 at 84 years old.

In a new documentary called Requiem for a Running Back, which explores the effects of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a.k.a. CTE, the brain disease that led to Frank's death, the two spoke about how the sport greatly impacted the athlete.