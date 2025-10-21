or
Kathy Griffin Believes 'Fat---' Donald Trump Was Bothered by No Kings Rallies: 'It Shriveled His Little Mushroom D---'

Split photo of kathy Griffin and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Kathy Griffin went to a No Kings rally in California.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 21 2025, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

Kathy Griffin blasted Donald Trump and mocked his appearance in a Monday, October 20, social media post.

After the October 18 No Kings rallies — in which 7 million people nationwide marched to protest the president in office — he tried to downplay their popularity, leading to the comedian making fun of him.

Kathy Griffin Mocks Donald Trump Over No Kings Rallies

"I don’t care what that FATA--, yeah I called him a fat--- and I stand by it, says, the No Kings Day protest shriveled his little mushroom d--- right down to the little stem. 😂💪," she declared on Instagram's Threads.

Griffin, 64, went to a rally in Malibu, Calif., even sharing a video of herself holding a sign and leading a chant.

"Well, you can’t take @4lisaguerrero and I to a protest and expect us to behave :) #NoKingsDay #NoKings #protest," she captioned the clip.

Kathy Griffin and Donald Trump's History

Griffin's hatred for the POTUS, 79, goes way back — and it also took a serious toll on her personal life and career.

In 2017, the star shared a video of herself holding a mask that was made to look like the severed, bloody head of Trump. After receiving immense backlash, she deleted the image and apologized.

"Like many edgy works of artistic expression, the photo could be interpreted different ways. But Griffin never imagined that it could be misinterpreted as a threat of violence against Trump. That was never what she intended," her attorney stated at the time. "She has never threatened or committed an act of violence against anyone."

MORE ON:
Kathy Griffin

The Fallout From the Comedian's Scandal

Unfortunately, the damage was already done, as she was dropped from CNN's New Year's Eve coverage and other sponsorships she had. She also had the remainder of her tour dates canceled.

Even more shocking was the revelation that she was investigated by the Secret Service.

"The Secret Service has reached out to her ... a comedian ... she has has to retain a criminal attorney ... For the first time in history that we are aware of, the POTUS and his family is personally attempting to ruin a comedian," her attorney said. "Whether or not you get or like her artistic expression, Kathy Griffin has the right to publicly ridicule the president."

About a month after the scandal began, the Emmy winner tweeted, "I am no longer under federal investigation. The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally."

In one interview, the My Life on the D-List star claimed the FBI once came to her house to inform her, "Miss Griffin, there is a credible threat against you. We have a duty to warn you."

"I mean, that was my life. I was enemy No 1. Thank God my fans stayed with me," she recalled of the difficult time period.

