Kathy Griffin Says Donald Trump Supporters Are 'Crazed Over Me' Years After Gruesome Head Photo Went Viral

Kathy Griffin said years after she posted a severed head photo of Donald Trump on social media, the ex-president's supporters are still coming for her. Luckily, she's learned to laugh about it.

“They’re crazed over me!” the comedian, 63, said on ABC’s The View. “So there was an actual parade Sunday night at my show in Huntington, New York, and they had all these Trumpers, organize an anti-Kathy Griffin parade. It was kind of funny because they did have a bobbing redhead of me, an effigy, and they had — they were shouting ‘I’m a traitor’ and all this other stuff. But the audience came and saw it, so it was like hate on the outside and inclusive love and laughs on the inside and it was sold out.”