Kathy Griffin Says Donald Trump Supporters Are 'Crazed Over Me' Years After Gruesome Head Photo Went Viral
Kathy Griffin said years after she posted a severed head photo of Donald Trump on social media, the ex-president's supporters are still coming for her. Luckily, she's learned to laugh about it.
“They’re crazed over me!” the comedian, 63, said on ABC’s The View. “So there was an actual parade Sunday night at my show in Huntington, New York, and they had all these Trumpers, organize an anti-Kathy Griffin parade. It was kind of funny because they did have a bobbing redhead of me, an effigy, and they had — they were shouting ‘I’m a traitor’ and all this other stuff. But the audience came and saw it, so it was like hate on the outside and inclusive love and laughs on the inside and it was sold out.”
In 2017, the red-headed beauty uploaded a photo of herself holding up a Trump mask made to look like a severed head.
After the picture went viral, Trump posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, should be "ashamed of herself" for even thinking about uploading it in the first place.
“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” Trump said.
She later spoke about the incident on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Griffin said the Secret Service and the assistant U.S. attorney’s office were putting her “under a two-month federal investigation” and were considering charging her “with a crime — this is real — of conspiracy to assassinate the president of the United States.”
“Anderson Cooper said I was disgusting, and I lost about 75 percent of my friends that never came back. And it was hard,” she told the host.
She later admitted she didn't understand how much trouble she could have gotten into.
“I actually just got a FOIA back, Freedom of Information Act, recently, expressing how serious they were about trying to charge me with the crime of conspiracy to assassinate the president of the United States,” the comedian said on the “Dinner’s on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson” podcast earlier this year.
At the time, Griffin thought the picture would be on Instagram "for two days, or maybe a gay blog."