From Stardom to Scandal: 12 of Hollywood's Most Brutal Downfalls

Amanda Bynes was once a sought-after actress during several TV stints in the 1990s and 2000s, playing roles in All That, The Amanda Show and What I Like About You. She, however, stepped away from the public eye in 2010 after working in Easy A and announced her retirement from the industry.

In 2013, Bynes appeared in headlines again when she was placed under a conservatorship due to her string of legal troubles and controversial tweets. But the conservatorship ended in March 2022, a month after she filed a petition to end the protection of the court.

Years after being away from the spotlight, she revealed in a 2018 profile on Paper how she had struggled for years because of substance abuse. She was also plagued by her mental health issues.

"I started smoking marijuana when I was 16. Even though everyone thought I was the 'good girl,' I did smoke marijuana from that point on," she said, revealing she was four years sober at the time. "I didn't get addicted (then) and I wasn't abusing it. And I wasn't going out and partying or making a fool of myself … yet."

RadarOnline.com reported Bynes' secret plot to return to the industry, including writing a tell-all like Britney Spears.