Kathy Griffin, 65, Drops Bombshell Romance Reveal With 22-Year-Old Boyfriend, Tells Critics to 'Have at It'

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Kathy Griffin doesn't care what people have to say about her new relationship with her much-younger boyfriend. "He’s 22. Have at it, internet. 🔥☄️," Griffin, 65, daringly captioned the post via Instagram on Thursday, July 9.

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Kathy Griffin Tells Her Critics to 'Have at It'

Source: @kathygriffin/Instagram Kathy Griffin went Instagram official with a new boyfriend on July 9.

In the post, the comedian turned heads in a tight black dress as she strolled hand in hand with a blonde man matching her in all black. Griffin was all smiles in full glam, styling her signature red hair in bombshell waves and pairing the look with sultry stiletto heels. As they approached an SUV, he reached for the door without letting go of her hand.

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Kathy Griffin Received a Mixed Response

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin wrote she was 'dying' of laughter after reading the comments section.

Griffin's followers flooded the comments section to react to the new romance. "Since they all eventually act like 5-year-olds anyway, might as well go for shiny and new. ✨ Less maintenance and upkeep," one person wrote, while another added, "If he is opening the car door for you, keep him. More class at 22 than most men!" Others were less supportive, with critics pointing out, "If it were a 65+ year old man with a 22 year old woman, the comments would be very, very different."

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Kathy Griffin 'Accidentally' Fell in Love With a 23-Year-Old

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin split from her husband, Randy Bick, in December 2023.

Though the Life of the D-List star has yet to reveal more details about her younger partner, she appeared to enjoy the reaction, commenting, "I AM DYING AT THESE COMMENTS 👏😂👏." Griffin has embraced sharing her adventures dating younger men since her 2023 split from ex-husband Randy Bick. In December 2025, the Kathy Griffin's Celebrity Run-Ins author wrote an open letter in The Cut about "accidentally" falling in love with a 23-year-old.

Kathy Griffin Grateful for Finding Love in Her 60s

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin said her 23-year-old ex-boyfriend 'touched her heart.'