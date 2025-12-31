Kathy Griffin, 65, Shockingly Reveals Secret Romance With 23-Year-Old After Her Divorce: 'Accidentally Fell in Love'

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin was in her cougar era following her divorce from ex-husband Randy Bick. The comedian, 65, shared in a new essay that she fell head over heels for a 23-year-old man as she was bouncing back from her breakup.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin Was Married to Randy Bick From 2020 Until 2025

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin dished she 'accidentally fell in love' with the 23-year-old man.

Griffin, who split from Bick in 2023 and finalized her divorce this past January, noted in an article for The Cut, published on December 31, how she "accidentally fell in love" with the young adult. "Because of his age, he didn’t have the usual sexism, misogyny, and biases that guys my age tend to have. He seemed to see me. I know that sounds really corny. Oh God, it sounds so lame! But I felt really comfortable with him, and I felt very content just hanging out," she gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

The Comedian Admitted Her 23-Year-Old Ex-Beau Understood Her and Made Her Feel Special

Source: MEGA The comedian said her man is an 'old soul.'

“I really was in love with him. He touched my heart," she went on, while also confessing that she knew the relationship wouldn't last. Despite the tryst not going further, she still felt comfortable with the individual because he made her feel like she could be loved even in her middle age. “It was nice to know that my heart could still feel like that in my 60s, and it was nice to have the universe show me a guy that I really got a kick out of but also respected,” Griffin penned.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Randy Bick and Kathy Griffin were married from 2020 until 2025.

“I thought he was smart. I thought he could roll in different worlds. It sounds cliché, and maybe he was an old soul, but I don’t know, we just clicked. And that click thing? It doesn’t happen all that much," she said. However, he told the My Life on the D-List star that he didn't want to have children and "that he could be with me forever.” She wrote how when someone is in their 20s, they don't yet know what they really want in life.

Kathy Griffin Has Been Married Twice

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin has been married twice.