Kathy Griffin Reveals She Sobbed on 'Naked' Sharon Stone's Shoulder After Her Split From Randy Bick: 'That Is a Good Friend'
Kathy Griffin shared a moment when the "one and only" Sharon Stone dropped everything to comfort her after her split from estranged husband Randy Bick.
On her Tuesday morning, March 26, appearance on The View, the comedian recalled making a phone call to the Basic Instinct star and asking if she could come over.
"I went to her house and cried on her shoulder. But when I went to her house she forgot I was coming over and no joke, she met me at the door naked," she added, causing the panel of hosts to dissolve into giggles.
"Naked! And then held me naked doing breathing exercises!" she exclaimed.
Sara Haines, 46, quipped, "That's what friends are for!"
"That is a good friend," Griffin replied. "That is a good friend."
Haines asked how she was feeling currently regarding the breakup after nearly four years of marriage due to "irreconcilable differences." Griffin admitted she'd been "sobbing" and "heartbroken" but her friends were getting her through the tough times.
"My girlfriends are circling the wagons and what would we do without our girlfriends? It's true, it's really true," she continued. "And, of course, my gays."
The My Life on the D-List personality confessed she's been through "h--- and back" in recent years, noting she'd been put on no-fly lists, stopped at airports, battled a drug addiction and survived a suicide attempt.
"And I was on a psych hold for three days so was like Britney [Spears] and Kanye [West] combined and it's like I walked into my own act. Psych hold for three days!" she repeated. "But now I'm in recovery and sober three and a half years."
As OK! previously reported, Griffin opened up trying to take her own life on a February installment of Nightline.
"I started thinking about suicide more and more as I get into the pill addiction. And it became almost an obsessive thought," the 63-year-old explained. "I started really convincing myself it was a good decision."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I got my living revocable trust in order. I had all my ducks in a row," she said at the time. "I wrote the note, the whole thing. And I just thought, 'I'll just take a bunch of pills, and I will just go to sleep.'"